Former Purdue WBB Star Wins Gold With Australia in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Former Purdue women's basketball star Abbey Ellis has won gold. The former Boilermaker was part of the Australian women's team that won the FIBA Women's Asia Cup championship, defeating Japan 88-79 in the finals over the weekend.
Ellis helped Australia to a perfect 5-0 record in the event, claiming the championship. She didn't see much time in the championship game, but logged 55 minutes across the other four contests.
In five games, Ellis averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game for Australia. She was incredibly efficient from the floor, making eight-of-10 shot attempts, going a perfect six-of-six from inside the arc. She was also two-of-four from three-point range.
Ellis also connected on all six of her free throw attempts and recorded six steals with just two turnovers. She was plus-89 for the event.
Australia was dominant through most of the Women's Asia Cup this summer. It defeated the Philippines 115-39 in the first game and logged a 113-34 victory over Lebanon in the second contest.
The final three games were a bit tougher, defeating Japan 79-67 on the final day of group play. Then, Australia took down Korea 86-73 in the semifinals and beat Japan again 88-79 in the championship.
Ellis played at Purdue from 2021-24, transferring in from Cal Poly. In three seasons, she averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
BOILERS OFFER MURRAY: Skilled 6-foot-1 guard Vienna Murray received an offer from the Purdue women's basketball team this week. She's a talented prospect out of Minnesota in the 2026 recruiting class. CLICK HERE
SNOOZY GETS PURDUE OFFER: The Purdue women's basketball team recently offered Melina Snoozy, an elite 2027 point guard and the top prospect out of Iowa. She's an excellent scorer and also possesses strong passing and rebounding skills. CLICK HERE
BOILERS OFFER 6-FOOT-7 HULSMAN: The Purdue women's basketball staff extended an offer to 6-foot-7 center Kendall Hulsman out of New York. She's coming off an outstanding sophomore season. CLICK HERE