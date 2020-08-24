SI All-American's Inaugural SI99 is being dominated by some perennial recruiting powerhouses, as expected. Though there are several members of the SI99 yet to make their college decisions, right at two dozen, there are a few programs that have a commanding early lead.

Ohio State leads the team rankings with 10 members of their current 2021 recruiting class within the SI99, led by SI All-American's No. 3 overall prospect, Jack Sawyer as well as No. 1 running back TreVeyon Henderson, another top 10 overall prospect (No. 8).

Alabama comes in a close second with eight members of their recruiting class on the initial SI99. They have the top pairing of offensive tackles in Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 5) and JC Latham (No. 11).

Clemson rounds out the top three with seven commits within the SI99. Though they aren't as top-heavy as their counterparts in Ohio State and Alabama, the volume is where one would expect it to be. Clemson's highest-ranked player on the list is WR, Beaux Collins out of St. John Bosco out in California.

Georgia has five members of their 2021 class within the SI99 rankings, but like many high-end programs on the list, they have an outside chance at running down the top spot though it's going to take some serious closing. Georgia has a significant chance to land Korey Foreman (No. 4), Smael Mondon (No. 6), Amarius Mims (No. 13), Maason Smith (No. 36), and Jeremiah Williams (No. 54).

SI99 members Thomas Fidone (considering Nebraska, Iowa, LSU, Michigan) and Nathaniel Wiggins (Florida, LSU) are each slated to make verbal commitments this week.

25 FBS programs have at least one verbal commitment already on board within the inaugural SI99 rankings.

Alabama

IOL James Brockermeyer

OT Tommy Brockermeyer

WR Jacorey Brooks

IDL Monkell Goodwine

Slot Christian Leary

OT JC Latham

IDL Damon Payne

DE Dallas Turner

Arizona State

CB Isaiah Johnson

Auburn

RB Armoni Goodwin

S Ahmari Harvey

IDL Lee Hunter

Clemson

LB Barrett Carter

WR Beaux Collins

IDL Payton Page

DE Zaire Patterson

RB Will Shipley

LB Jeremiah Trotter

Florida

S Corey Collier

CB Jason Marshall

DE Tyreak Sapp

Georgia

TE-H Brock Bowers

S David Daniel

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson

DE Elijah Jeudy

QB Brock Vandagriff

Louisville

LB Jaraye Williams

LSU

LB Raesjon Davis

RB Jojo Earle

DE Landon Jackson

Maryland

DE Demeioun Robinson

Miami

IDL Leonard Taylor

S James Williams

Michigan

WR Christian Dixon

QB JJ McCarthy

DE Quintin Somerville

Slot Xavier Worthy

Minnesota

Nickel Avantae Dickerson

Nickel Steven Ortiz

North Carolina

QB Drake Maye

DE Keeshawn Silver

Notre Dame

TE-Y Cane Berrong

QB Tyler Buchner

OT Blake Fisher

IDL Gabe Rubio

Ohio State

LB Reid Carrico

IDL Mike Hall

Nickel Jordan Hancock

WR Marvin Harrison

RB TreVeon Henderson

IOL Donovan Jackson

CB JK Johnson

QB Kyle McCord

RB Evan Pryor

DE Jack Sawyer

Oklahoma

WR Cody Jackson

CB Latrell McCutchin

QB Caleb Williams

Slot Mario Williams

Oregon

WR Troy Franklin

QB Ty Thompson

Pittsburgh

IDL Elliot Donald

SMU

QB Preston Stone

Texas

Nickel Billy Bowman

CB Ishmael Ibraheem

Texas A & M

QB Eli Stowers

Texas Tech

WR Jerand Bradley

Tennessee

DE Dylan Brooks

TE-H Miles Campbell

LB Terrence Lewis

TE-Y Hudson Wolfe

USC

QB Miller Moss

LB Julien Simon

Washington

QB Sam Huard

Slot Jabez Tinae

More SI99 Coverage

Inaugural SI All-American SI99 Released

A Closer Look at the Top 10 of the SI99

SIAA's 2021 Rankings by Position

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.