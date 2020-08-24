SI.com
College Programs Dominating the Inaugural SI99 Rankings

Brooks Austin

SI All-American's Inaugural SI99 is being dominated by some perennial recruiting powerhouses, as expected. Though there are several members of the SI99 yet to make their college decisions, right at two dozen, there are a few programs that have a commanding early lead. 

Ohio State leads the team rankings with 10 members of their current 2021 recruiting class within the SI99, led by SI All-American's No. 3 overall prospect, Jack Sawyer as well as No. 1 running back TreVeyon Henderson, another top 10 overall prospect (No. 8).

Alabama comes in a close second with eight members of their recruiting class on the initial SI99. They have the top pairing of offensive tackles in Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 5) and JC Latham (No. 11). 

Clemson rounds out the top three with seven commits within the SI99. Though they aren't as top-heavy as their counterparts in Ohio State and Alabama, the volume is where one would expect it to be. Clemson's highest-ranked player on the list is WR, Beaux Collins out of St. John Bosco out in California. 

Georgia has five members of their 2021 class within the SI99 rankings, but like many high-end programs on the list, they have an outside chance at running down the top spot though it's going to take some serious closing. Georgia has a significant chance to land Korey Foreman (No. 4), Smael Mondon (No. 6), Amarius Mims (No. 13), Maason Smith (No. 36), and Jeremiah Williams (No. 54). 

SI99 members Thomas Fidone (considering Nebraska, Iowa, LSU, Michigan) and Nathaniel Wiggins (Florida, LSU) are each slated to make verbal commitments this week. 

25 FBS programs have at least one verbal commitment already on board within the inaugural SI99 rankings. 

Alabama

  • IOL James Brockermeyer
  • OT Tommy Brockermeyer
  • WR Jacorey Brooks
  • IDL Monkell Goodwine
  • Slot Christian Leary
  • OT JC Latham
  • IDL Damon Payne
  • DE Dallas Turner

Arizona State

  • CB Isaiah Johnson

Auburn

  • RB Armoni Goodwin
  • S Ahmari Harvey
  • IDL Lee Hunter

Clemson

  • LB Barrett Carter
  • WR Beaux Collins
  • IDL Payton Page
  • DE Zaire Patterson
  • RB Will Shipley
  • LB Jeremiah Trotter

Florida

  • S Corey Collier
  • CB Jason Marshall
  • DE Tyreak Sapp

Georgia

  • TE-H Brock Bowers
  • S David Daniel
  • LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson
  • DE Elijah Jeudy
  • QB Brock Vandagriff

Louisville

  • LB Jaraye Williams

LSU

  • LB Raesjon Davis
  • RB Jojo Earle
  • DE Landon Jackson

Maryland

  • DE Demeioun Robinson

Miami

  • IDL Leonard Taylor
  • S James Williams

Michigan

  • WR Christian Dixon
  • QB JJ McCarthy
  • DE Quintin Somerville
  • Slot Xavier Worthy

Minnesota

  • Nickel Avantae Dickerson
  • Nickel Steven Ortiz

North Carolina

  • QB Drake Maye
  • DE Keeshawn Silver

Notre Dame

  • TE-Y Cane Berrong
  • QB Tyler Buchner
  • OT Blake Fisher
  • IDL Gabe Rubio

Ohio State

  • LB Reid Carrico
  • IDL Mike Hall
  • Nickel Jordan Hancock
  • WR Marvin Harrison
  • RB TreVeon Henderson
  • IOL Donovan Jackson
  • CB JK Johnson
  • QB Kyle McCord
  • RB Evan Pryor
  • DE Jack Sawyer

Oklahoma

  • WR Cody Jackson
  • CB Latrell McCutchin
  • QB Caleb Williams
  • Slot Mario Williams

Oregon

  • WR Troy Franklin
  • QB Ty Thompson

Pittsburgh

  • IDL Elliot Donald

SMU

  • QB Preston Stone

Texas

  • Nickel Billy Bowman
  • CB Ishmael Ibraheem

Texas A&M

  • QB Eli Stowers

Texas Tech

  • WR Jerand Bradley

Tennessee

  • DE Dylan Brooks
  • TE-H Miles Campbell
  • LB Terrence Lewis
  • TE-Y Hudson Wolfe

USC

  • QB Miller Moss
  • LB Julien Simon

Washington

  • QB Sam Huard
  • Slot Jabez Tinae

