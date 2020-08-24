College Programs Dominating the Inaugural SI99 Rankings
Brooks Austin
SI All-American's Inaugural SI99 is being dominated by some perennial recruiting powerhouses, as expected. Though there are several members of the SI99 yet to make their college decisions, right at two dozen, there are a few programs that have a commanding early lead.
Ohio State leads the team rankings with 10 members of their current 2021 recruiting class within the SI99, led by SI All-American's No. 3 overall prospect, Jack Sawyer as well as No. 1 running back TreVeyon Henderson, another top 10 overall prospect (No. 8).
Alabama comes in a close second with eight members of their recruiting class on the initial SI99. They have the top pairing of offensive tackles in Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 5) and JC Latham (No. 11).
Clemson rounds out the top three with seven commits within the SI99. Though they aren't as top-heavy as their counterparts in Ohio State and Alabama, the volume is where one would expect it to be. Clemson's highest-ranked player on the list is WR, Beaux Collins out of St. John Bosco out in California.
Georgia has five members of their 2021 class within the SI99 rankings, but like many high-end programs on the list, they have an outside chance at running down the top spot though it's going to take some serious closing. Georgia has a significant chance to land Korey Foreman (No. 4), Smael Mondon (No. 6), Amarius Mims (No. 13), Maason Smith (No. 36), and Jeremiah Williams (No. 54).
SI99 members Thomas Fidone (considering Nebraska, Iowa, LSU, Michigan) and Nathaniel Wiggins (Florida, LSU) are each slated to make verbal commitments this week.
25 FBS programs have at least one verbal commitment already on board within the inaugural SI99 rankings.
Alabama
- IOL James Brockermeyer
- OT Tommy Brockermeyer
- WR Jacorey Brooks
- IDL Monkell Goodwine
- Slot Christian Leary
- OT JC Latham
- IDL Damon Payne
- DE Dallas Turner
Arizona State
- CB Isaiah Johnson
Auburn
- RB Armoni Goodwin
- S Ahmari Harvey
- IDL Lee Hunter
Clemson
- LB Barrett Carter
- WR Beaux Collins
- IDL Payton Page
- DE Zaire Patterson
- RB Will Shipley
- LB Jeremiah Trotter
Florida
- S Corey Collier
- CB Jason Marshall
- DE Tyreak Sapp
Georgia
- TE-H Brock Bowers
- S David Daniel
- LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- DE Elijah Jeudy
- QB Brock Vandagriff
Louisville
- LB Jaraye Williams
LSU
- LB Raesjon Davis
- RB Jojo Earle
- DE Landon Jackson
Maryland
- DE Demeioun Robinson
Miami
- IDL Leonard Taylor
- S James Williams
Michigan
- WR Christian Dixon
- QB JJ McCarthy
- DE Quintin Somerville
- Slot Xavier Worthy
Minnesota
- Nickel Avantae Dickerson
- Nickel Steven Ortiz
North Carolina
- QB Drake Maye
- DE Keeshawn Silver
Notre Dame
- TE-Y Cane Berrong
- QB Tyler Buchner
- OT Blake Fisher
- IDL Gabe Rubio
Ohio State
- LB Reid Carrico
- IDL Mike Hall
- Nickel Jordan Hancock
- WR Marvin Harrison
- RB TreVeon Henderson
- IOL Donovan Jackson
- CB JK Johnson
- QB Kyle McCord
- RB Evan Pryor
- DE Jack Sawyer
Oklahoma
- WR Cody Jackson
- CB Latrell McCutchin
- QB Caleb Williams
- Slot Mario Williams
Oregon
- WR Troy Franklin
- QB Ty Thompson
Pittsburgh
- IDL Elliot Donald
SMU
- QB Preston Stone
Texas
- Nickel Billy Bowman
- CB Ishmael Ibraheem
Texas A&M
- QB Eli Stowers
Texas Tech
- WR Jerand Bradley
Tennessee
- DE Dylan Brooks
- TE-H Miles Campbell
- LB Terrence Lewis
- TE-Y Hudson Wolfe
USC
- QB Miller Moss
- LB Julien Simon
Washington
- QB Sam Huard
- Slot Jabez Tinae
More SI99 Coverage
Inaugural SI All-American SI99 Released
A Closer Look at the Top 10 of the SI99
SIAA's 2021 Rankings by Position
--
Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.