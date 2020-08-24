SI.com
SI All-American's 2021 College Football Prospect Rankings by Position

SI All-American

After compiling several months worth of data in addition to cycling back for a closer look at the 2019 football season, SI All-American has put pen to paper at each position group.

As we work towards the preseason SI99, ranking the top 99 college football prospects regardless of position in the class of 2021, establishing a top 10 ahead of the 2020 season for each position group plays paramount. 

Each of the 14 position groups with fresh preseason rankings is followed up with honorable mention prospects who were involved in their respective positional top 10 rankings discussion before narrowly missing that cut. Those groups are also linked below. 

Quarterback: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Running Back: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Slot Receiver: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Wide Receiver: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Tight End - H: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Tight End - Y: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Offensive Tackle: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Interior Offensive Line: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Interior Defensive Line: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Edge: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Linebacker: Top 10 | Honorable Mention

Nickel: Top 10 

Safety: Top 10

Cornerback: Top 10 

More from SI All-American

No. 1 Overall Prospect Caleb Williams' Blog: All on the Line

No. 8 RB Prospect Brendon Barrow Closing in on Decision

SIAA Candidates by State | by College Program

