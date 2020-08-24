SI All-American's 2021 College Football Prospect Rankings by Position
SI All-American
After compiling several months worth of data in addition to cycling back for a closer look at the 2019 football season, SI All-American has put pen to paper at each position group.
As we work towards the preseason SI99, ranking the top 99 college football prospects regardless of position in the class of 2021, establishing a top 10 ahead of the 2020 season for each position group plays paramount.
Each of the 14 position groups with fresh preseason rankings is followed up with honorable mention prospects who were involved in their respective positional top 10 rankings discussion before narrowly missing that cut. Those groups are also linked below.
Quarterback: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Running Back: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Slot Receiver: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Wide Receiver: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Tight End - H: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Tight End - Y: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Offensive Tackle: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Interior Offensive Line: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Interior Defensive Line: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Edge: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Linebacker: Top 10 | Honorable Mention
Nickel: Top 10
Safety: Top 10
Cornerback: Top 10
More from SI All-American
No. 1 Overall Prospect Caleb Williams' Blog: All on the Line
No. 8 RB Prospect Brendon Barrow Closing in on Decision
SIAA Candidates by State | by College Program
--
Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.