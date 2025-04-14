Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Former Rutgers Basketball Star Ron Harper Jr. Makes Debut with Detroit Pistons

Harper. Jr. scores four points and grabs seven rebounds in his Pistons debut

John Catapano

Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons forward Ron Harper Jr. (13) shoots the ball during warmups before tip off against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons forward Ron Harper Jr. (13) shoots the ball during warmups before tip off against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Ron Harper Jr. signed a two-way contract early in the new year with the Detroit Pistons' G-League affiliate, the Motor City Crusie. On Sunday, April 13th, a day after celebrating his 25th birthday, Harper debuted with the NBA squad, logging 17 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring four points, grabbing seven rebounds, and logging two assists. He took six shots from beyond the arc but did not connect on any.

Harper was initially signed by Boston this past summer after previously spending time with the Toronto Raptors. He played for the Maine Celtics in the G League before being released this past October.

Son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, and older brother of 2025 likely lottery pick Dylan, Harper Jr. cemented his legacy on the banks, helping break Rutgers' 30-year NCAA tournament drought. His most notable game was on December 9th, 2021, where he tallied 30 points and 10 rebounds, making a half-court game-winning shot against No. 1 Purdue.

Harper got the attention of the NBA club after a record-breaking performance on February 1st against the Long Island Nets in which he poured in 38 points and drained a franchise-record 11 three-pointers for the Motor City Cruise.

As a two-way player, Harper can split time between the G League and NBA, allowing him to develop his game with Detroit's affiliate while gaining valuable professional experience at the NBA level. Harper will not be eligible for the Pistons' playoff roster, but if he continues to perform at a high level in the G League, fans can expect to see plenty of him in the NBA next season. The Pistons will face the New York Knicks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, with the first game on Saturday, April 19th.

