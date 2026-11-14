Blanked at Home: Nebraska Hands Rutgers Dismal 31–0 Loss in Piscataway

In one of the most disheartening offensive performances of the Big Ten season, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were completely shut out in a 31-0 defeat against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium. Greg Schiano's squad struggled to generate any momentum from the opening kickoff, surrendering 429 total yards to Nebraska while managing a paltry 143 total yards of their own.

The defeat drops Rutgers to 2-8 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten play, marking their fourth consecutive loss. From play-calling to execution on third down, the Scarlet Knights were systematically dismantled by a disciplined Nebraska defense that forced two interceptions, registered eight tackles for loss, and limited Rutgers to just ten first downs all afternoon.

Quarterback Crisis: Passing Attack Yields Just 42 Yards

The defining storyline of Rutgers' collapse was an ineffective passing performance split between starter AJ Surace and backup Sean Ashenfelder. Combined, the two quarterbacks completed just 7 of 16 pass attempts for 42 total yards, averaging a meager 2.6 yards per attempt with zero touchdowns and two costly interceptions.

Surace bore the brunt of the passing struggles, completing 4 of 12 pass attempts for 24 yards. His afternoon was plagued by two turnover throws, first an interception by Husker safety Caleb Benning in the third quarter that Benning returned 39 yards to set up a Nebraska touchdown, and later a fourth-quarter interception by Jeremiah Charles. Ashenfelder provided minimal relief, connecting on 3 of 4 passes for 18 yards while taking two sacks for seven lost yards and suffering a fumble that was recovered by running back Clay Thevenin.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading receiver Dyzier Carter finished with two receptions for 15 yards, while tight end Logan Blake managed three catches for ten yards. The lack of a downfield passing threat allowed Nebraska’s defense to stack the box, locking down throwing lanes and frustrating Rutgers' offense on nearly every drive.

Ground Attack Stalled & Third-Down Futility

Rutgers fared little better on the ground, accumulating 101 rushing yards on 33 carries for a modest 3.1 yards per carry. While Clay Thevenin provided a brief spark, leading the team with 43 rushing yards on ten carries, including a game-long 21-yard run in the first quarter, the rest of the backfield found virtually no running room against Nebraska’s front seven.

Running back Antwan Raymond was limited to just 21 yards on 13 carries (1.6 yards per attempt), repeatedly met at or behind the line of scrimmage by Husker linebackers Vincent Shavers Jr. (10 tackles) and Dexter Foster (6 tackles).

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The failure to establish the run left Rutgers in continuous long-yardage situations on third down. The Scarlet Knights converted just 1 of 11 third-down attempts (9.1% percent), while also finishing 1 for 3 on fourth-down attempts. Of Rutgers' 12 total offensive drives, seven ended in punts by Jakob Anderson, two ended in interceptions, two ended on downs, and one expired at halftime.

Defensive Strain and Game Flow Breakdown

While Rutgers' defense held Nebraska to a 14-0 lead at halftime, the heavy imbalance in time of possession (33:09 to 26:51) eventually wore down the Scarlet Knights' defensive front.

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (13) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea controlled tempo masterfully, completing 15 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 66 rushing yards and a six-yard touchdown run. Nebraska opened the scoring with an impressive 16-play, 94-yard touchdown drive that consumed 9:17 off the clock, culminating in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Colandrea to tight end Luke Lindenmeyer.

Colandrea added his rushing score late in the second quarter, followed by an 11-yard touchdown run by Mekhi Nelson in the third quarter and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Carter Nelson early in the fourth quarter. John Hohl capped the scoring with a 41-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, Rutgers' defense failed to register a single sack against Colandrea or backup quarterback TJ Lateef, recording only four tackles for loss. Defensive back JJ Conyers led Rutgers with nine tackles, while Devonte Anderson and Sean Allison added eight tackles apiece.

Program Outlook: Questions Mount in Piscataway

The 31-0 shutout highlights severe structural vulnerabilities in Rutgers' offense as the 2026 season nears its conclusion. Failing to score a single point at home against a Big Ten opponent underscores the immediate need for offensive re-evaluation ahead of the final weeks of conference play. With upcoming tests remaining, Greg Schiano and his staff face mounting pressure to address a unit that generated under 150 yards of total offense on Saturday.

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