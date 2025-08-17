What the 2024 CFP would have looked like under the Big Ten's new proposed model?
The Big Ten has floated an idea of expanding the current 12-team College Football Playoff to a 24-28 team playoff. The Big Ten has been trying to secure more automatic bids for its conference for a while now, and this new format would help it accomplish that goal.
The proposal is in the very early stages, but the Big Ten has laid out its ideal format for an expanded playoff. The 28-team model would eliminate conference championship games and give the SEC and Big Ten seven automatic bids. The ACC and Big 12 would receive five each, while the non-Power Four conferences would get two spots. The CFP committee would then be in charge of determining the final two at-large bids and the seeding.
Let's take a look at the 28 teams that would've made the CFP in 2024 under the Big Ten's new proposed format (regular season standings):
SEC
1. Texas Longhorns (11-1, 7-1 SEC)
2. Georgia Bulldogs (10-2, 6-2)
3. Tennessee Volunteers (10-2, 6-2)
4. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3, 5-3)
5. LSU Tigers (8-4, 5-3)
6. South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3, 5-3)
7. Ole Miss Rebels (9-3, 5-3)
Big Ten
1. Oregon Ducks (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten)
2. Indiana Hoosiers (11-1, 8-1)
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1, 8-1)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 7-2)
5. Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 6-3)
6. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 6-3)
7. Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 5-4)
ACC
1. SMU Mustangs (11-1, 8-0)
2. Clemson Tigers (9-3, 7-1)
3. Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2)
4. Syracuse Orange (9-3, 5-3)
5. Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 5-3)
Big 12
1. Arizona State Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2)
2. Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 7-2)
3. BYU Cougars (10-2, 7-2 Big 12)
4. Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 7-2)
5. Baylor Bears (8-4, 6-3)
Group of Five
1. Boise State Broncos (11-1, 7-0 MWC)
2. Army Black Knights (11-1, 8-0 American)
At-Large Selections
1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)
2. UNLV Rebels (10-2, 6-1 MWC)
The general public seems to be against the idea of expanding the playoffs even further. The 12-team playoff has already diminished how important regular season games are, and with 28 teams possibly getting in, it would take even more importance away from the regular season.
In 2024, we saw just one team with three losses (Clemson) make the College Football Playoff. Under the new format, 12 of the 28 teams in the playoffs would've lost three or more regular season games. We even would've seen a 7-5 Michigan team make it as the seventh Big Ten school.
Money talks in sports. If this model gets approved, it won't be because they think 24-28 teams have a real shot at winning it all. It's all about maximizing profits.
