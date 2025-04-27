Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Former Rutgers Star Running Back Kyle Monangai Drafted by Chicago Bears in 7th Round

Monangai joins Robert Longerbeam and Kyonte Hamilton in the Scarlet Knights 2025 draft class

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (RB23) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears, in desperate need of a running back and initially linked to Ashton Jeanty in the first round, selected Kyle Monangai with the 233rd pick in the 7th round. Monangai joins Robert Longerbeam and Kyonte Hamilton as the three Knights hearing their names called in this year's class.

The 5'9, 209-pound back from Roseland, New Jersey played in 52 games during his Rutgers career, amassing 3,221 rushing yards, good for third all-time in program history. He had a breakout year in 2023, leading all Big Ten rushers with 1,262 yards and being named Second Team All-Big Ten. Monangai followed that up in 2024 with 1,279 yards, earning First Team conference honors.

Monangai won over fans with his tough running, pancake blocks, and willingness to do whatever his head coach, Greg Schiano, asked. There were moments during the 2023 and 2024 seasons when No. 5 was lying on the ground, clearly out of gas and being helped off the field, only to return a few plays later, helping to instill a team-first culture in Piscataway.

A true workhorse, Monangai carried the rock 669 times in his college career on the banks, but his most impressive stat line has a big zero next to it - not one fumble. In his NFL draft profile, the major knock against Monangai was his lack of breakaway speed, as evidenced by a 4.6 forty-yard dash time. This likely led to him dropping to the seventh round.

On the positive side, scouts lauded Monangai for his contact balance, ability to shed tacklers, physical play, and willingness to pass block.

Monangai is the first Scarlet Knights running back drafted since Isiah Pacheco, who was selected with the 229th pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 draft and became a great value pick. The Bears are certainly hoping the compact, muscular Monangai, who knocks over defenders like a bowling ball fells pins, can take his game to the next level in the NFL and add much-needed value to their 2025 draft class.

