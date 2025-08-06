Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2025 Opponent Preview: Miami (Ohio)
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights begin the season with the top two teams from the MAC last season.
After a season-opening battle with Ohio, Rutgers will host Miami (Ohio) in Week 2.
2025 Miami (OH) Football at a Glance
- Name: Miami (OH) Redhawks
- Stadium: Yager Stadium (Cap.: 24,286)
- Head Coach: Chuck Martin (12th season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Pat Welsh
- Defensive Coordinator: Bill Brechin
- 2024: 9-5, (7-1 MAC)
2024 Miami (OH) Season-in-Review
Miami (OH) has become a staple in bowl season over the last decade. The Redhawks have appeared in the MAC Championship three times in the last six years, with two victories, and has qualified for a bowl each year.
Last season, Miami got off to a slow start against the likes of Cincinnati and Notre Dame before the MAC slate began. The Redhawks lost the opener to Toledo before rattling off seven consecutive victories.
A 7-1 slate in conference play brought the team back to the MAC title game before falling to Ohio.
- Key Returners: RB Jordan Brunson, DT Nasir Washington, S Silas Walters, S Eli Blakey, CB Luke Evans, DL Adam Trick, LB Corban Hondru, LB Oscar McWood, LB Malcolm McCain, DT Roosevelt Andrews, K/P Dom Dzioban
- Transfer Additions: QB Dequan Finn (Baylor), WR Keith Reynolds (Washington), DL Bai Jobe (Kansas), WR Darion Williams (Florida State), OL Austin Uke (Stanford), OL Payton Kirkland (Colorado), WR Deion Colzie (Notre Dame), CB Koy Beasley (Purdue), TE Grant Leeper (Iowa), DL Kameron Wilson (Cincinnati)
- Key Losses: LB Matt Salopek, RB Keyon Mozee, OL Will Jados, WR Javon Tracy, WR Reggie Virgil, QB Brett Gabbert, LB Ty Wise, CB Raion Strader
Strengths
Dequan Finn is back in the MAC.
The Redhawks knew they needed to improve the quarterback position after ranking 96th in the nation in scoring last season. Finn spent three years at Toledo before transferring to Baylor in 2024. He did not has a big role for the Bears and is now back where it all started.
Finn has big-time playmaking abilities. As a junior for Toledo, Finn led the conference with 2,657 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 563 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as well.
On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary is the biggest strength. Silas Walters and Eli Blakey return after being top-three tacklers on the team last season. This is arguably the top safety duo in the conference. Koy Beasley comes in from Purdue to add another weapon as well.
Weaknesses
The Redhawks have many question marks this season.
It will be a new group of pass catchers thanks to the transfer portal. Deion Colzie (Notre Dame) and Keith Reynolds (Washington) will look to take on extended roles in a new situation. This could turn into a strength at the year's end but for now, there is no proven track record.
The offensive line also saw a rebuild while Miami (OH) lost its top two running backs from last season.
The defense was able to take the ball away last season, which will have to happen again, but the pass rush needs to improve.
Matt Salopek is gone in the middle but Bai Jobe (Kansas) will join Adam Trick in hopes of creating a dynamic duo. Trick will be even more involved this year after 37 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2024.
What to Expect?
Rutgers will have one game under its belt come this matchup with the Redhawks. This is a must-win game for the Scarlet Knights and one where they can take advantage of a new group for Miami (OH). Rutgers should be able to run the ball effectively and win in the trenches on both sides. This could lead to some takeaways as well. Rutgers will be a big favorite in this game and should control the game in multiple ways.
Rutgers Football Opponent Previews
- Week 1: Ohio
- Week 2: Miami (Ohio)
- Week 3: Norfolk State
- Week 4: Iowa
- Week 5: Minnesota
- Week 6: BYE WEEK
- Week 7: Washington
- Week 8: Oregon
- Week 9: Purdue
- Week 10: Illinois
- Week 11: Maryland
- Week 12: BYE WEEK
- Week 13: Ohio State
- Week 14: Penn State