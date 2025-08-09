Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2025 Opponent Preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights march on in the Big Ten with a road game against Minnesota in Week 5.
Rutgers will open Big Ten play against Iowa on a Friday night the week prior. Here, the Scarlet Knights will get an extra day to prepare before their trip to Minneapolis.
2025 Minnesota Football at a Glance
- Name: Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium (Cap.: 50,805)
- Head Coach: P.J. Fleck (9th season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Greg Harbaugh Jr.
- Defensive Coordinator: Danny Collins
- 2024: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
2024 Minnesota Season-in-Review
The Gophers got off to a slow start with a 19-17 loss to North Carolina in the opener. They would go onto split the next four games to get to 2-3 before rallying off four consecutive victories. This includes wins over USC and Illinois.
These two teams met last year and it was a 26-19 win for Rutgers in Piscataway. This was the first of two straight losses for the Gophers before defeating Wisconsin to end the season. A Duke's Mayo Bowl win over Virginia Tech gave the Gophers eight wins.
- Key Returners: RB Darius Taylor, OL Ashton Beers, OL Greg Johnson, QB Drake Lindsey, TE Jameson Geers, LB Maverick Baranowski, DL Anthony Smith, DL Jordan Logan-Redding, DL Deven Eastern, S Koi Perich, S Kerry Brown
- Transfer Additions: RB AJ Turner (Marshall), RB Cam Davis (Washington), WR Javon Tracy (Miami), WR Logan Loya (UCLA), LB Jeff Roberson (Oklahoma State), CB Jaylen Bowden (NC Central)
- Key Losses: LB Cody Lindenberg, OL Aireontae Ersery, OL Phillip Daniels, QB Max Brosmer, WR Daniel Jackson, WR Elijah Spencer, S Justin Walley, S Jack Henderson
Strengths
The Gophers were a top-tier defense last season. Minnesota finished ninth in the nation in scoring defense and fifth overall. This season, the front seven will be just as strong.
Despite losing Cody Lindenberg, the middle of the defense should not lose a step. Maverick Baranowski was second on the team with 65 tackles last season. Jeff Roberson was a major get in the portal while Devon Williams provides more depth.
Anthony Smith is back along the defensive line after leading the team with six tackles. He is also strong in the run game. The combination of Deven Eastern and Jordan Logan-Redding was also strong against the run last season.
The Gophers should be strong in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Ashton Beers returns as the starting center while Greg Johnson shores up the interior of the line. Darius Taylor, who led the team in rushing last season, will have a strong line to work behind.
Weaknesses
The run game will have to lead the offense with a question mark under center. Max Brosmer did not exactly light it up on a consistent basis for Minnesota but losing your starting quarterback impacts any team negatively.
Drake Lindsey attempted just five passes last season and will now step into the starting role. While the ceiling might be high, Lindsey is a first-year starter in the Big Ten.
The weakness of the defense will come in the secondary. The Gophers lost the duo of Justin Walley and Jack Henderson in the back end. The new star will be Koi Perich, who shined as a freshman with 46 tackles and five interceptions.
The cornerback room is also a bit raw but has a chance to improve. Jaylen Bowden is an N.C. Central transfer that brings another intriguing option to the depth chart.
What to Expect?
This is one of the swing games on the schedule for Rutgers but with it being a road contest, it favors Minnesota.
The Scarlet Knights will get an extra day following the opener against Iowa before another physical game with the Gophers.
The matchup to watch will be the Scarlet Knights' defensive line against the front and ground game for Minnesota. Rutgers struggled to stop the run last year. If the front seven does not improve in this aspect, it could be a long afternoon.
The Gophers bring back their leading rusher in Taylor with a big, experienced offensive line. Aside from finding ways to maintain their own drives, the Scarlet Knights will need to find a way to slow down the attack of Minnesota.
