Aiden Gibson Says Rutgers Was Always in His Heart After Flipping From Penn State

Aiden Gibson is a 4-star running back from Woodruff, South Carolina, and has been committed to Penn State for a while now. Or so everyone thought.

Aiden Gibson, a Woodruff, South Carolina native, admitted Thursday that he viewed Rutgers in a higher regard even when he was 100% committed to Penn State as a recruit.

"I committed to Penn State, but my heart has always been with Rutgers," Gibson said.

Being as confident in his faith is what ultimately led to one of the biggest recruiting developments of the summer.

Gibson Flips to Rutgers from Penn State, Enters 2026 Recruiting Class. 6'2, 208-pound running back, Aiden Gibson, officially committed to the Rutgers football program on Tuesday. In addition to flipping from Penn State to Rutgers, the incoming freshman, reclassified from the 2027 recruiting class to the 2026 class and plans on arriving in Piscataway next month to begin preseason with the rest of the Scarlet Knights as a true freshman.

The move gives Rutgers its highest-rated commitment of Greg Schiano's second tenure as head coach and immediately adds one of the nation's premier young running backs to the roster.

thank you to all the support and support behind my decisions penn state was one of the best opportunity for me! but after long time thinking i have decided to part ways with penn state and have decided to flip my commitment to rutgers and enroll early thank you to my community pic.twitter.com/OCfJHCo03Z — Aiden Gibson (@AidenGibson32FB) July 7, 2026

Prayer and preparation led to the decision

Gibson said the decision was not made lightly.

Before announcing to the coaching staff, Gibson went through all the aspects of his future in great detail before coming to a conclusion.

"I prayed about it and weighed out all the pros and cons before making the final decision," Gibson said.

This process reaffirmed Aidens’ knowledge that he was a great fit for Rutgers.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Gibson as the No. 103 overall prospect nationally in the 2027 class before his reclassification and the No. 6 running back in the country. Aiden chose Rutgers; he will join an amazing incoming recruiting class, adding depth to an already good Scarlet Knights running back corps immediately.

Woodruff Wolverines Aiden Gibson (32) reacts after getting a first down Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 during the SCHSL football game against the Woodmont Wildcats at Woodmont High School in Piedmont, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rutgers continues a successful reclassification strategy

Antwan Raymond, a running back, reclassified to the 2024 recruiting class after Clearwater Academy International, his previous school, cut football. Raymond, who arrived at Rutgers a year early, played behind Kyle Monangai as a true freshman before becoming a major contributor last season, putting up 1,241 yards and 13 TDs.

Similar to Raymond, edge rusher Wydeek Collier initially was rated as a 4-star, 2026 recruit. However, after reclassifying to 2025, he was a freshman, entering school a year early as well. This allowed Rutgers to scoop up a highly-regarded recruit on the edge of the program’s high-end recruiting targets from across the country. After a freshman year of physical development, he will be ready to be part of the defensive line rotation this fall.

Safety Latrell Noel also reclassified after flipping from Coastal Carolina. Entering his second season, Noel is looking to compete for significant playing time after appearing in 4 games as a true freshman.

Unlike Collier, Gibson's recruitment required Rutgers to overcome a commitment to another Big Ten rival. Aiden’s flip from Penn State to Rutgers is one of the biggest recruiting gets for the school in recent history.

Sep 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) carries the ball against the Norfolk State Spartans during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Gibson's commitment means moving forward

Gibson arrives on campus immediately as a very talented incoming freshman who can contribute right away to the team. The commitment of Gibson to Rutgers reinforces Schiano's ability to identify talent in the reclassification process, and he wins another high-profile recruiting battle against many of the top programs in the country.

Gibson is going to make a mark in Piscataway within the next few months. We have already seen Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond become one of the best at his position in the Big Ten. The expectation is that Collier and Noel will see more action this year. Rutgers will now hope Gibson becomes the next success story in a reclassification strategy that continues to pay dividends for the Scarlet Knights.

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