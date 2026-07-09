Four-Star RB Aiden Gibson Flips from Penn State to Rutgers, Reclassifies to 2026

Aiden Gibson of Woodruff High School (South Carolina) made two big decisions on Tuesday.

A Surprise Recruiting Flip

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound four-star running back flipped his commitment from Penn State to Rutgers and reclassified to the Class of 2026. That means he will enroll at Rutgers next month and join the team.

"Thank you to all the support and support behind my decisions," Gibson posted on X. "Penn State was one of the best opportunities for me. But after a long time thinking I have decided to part ways with Penn State and have decided to flip my commitment to Rutgers and enroll early. Thank you to my community."

Rivals national recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett first reported the commitment flip Tuesday.

Gibson had committed to Penn State less than two months ago on May 12, 2026.

Rutgers Adds Dynamic Playmaker

The commitment is a significant recruiting win for Rutgers, which finished 5-7 last season and placed 14th in the Big Ten.

Another Blow for Penn State

The news comes just one day after another four-star running back, Khalil Taylor of Pennsylvania's Pine-Richland High School, also flipped his Penn State commitment, electing to go to Nebraska instead. This week's flips followed the losses of Jamir Dean to Georgia, Zach Gleason to West Virginia and DeShawn Hall to Auburn.

Prior to these loses, the Nittany Lions appeared on pace for a Top 15 class, but now project as low as No. 22.

Woodruff Loses a Weapon

Woodruff, which is scheduled to open its 2026 season on Aug. 21 at Broome will do so without Gibson, who was expected to lead the Wolverines during his senior year. With the decision to reclassify, his production is off the table.

Gibson had a stellar junior season for a Woodruff team that went 11-2. A speedster who has run a 10.9-second 100-meter dash, Gibson ran for 1,611 yards and 21 touchdowns, He also caught 24 passes for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In his sophomore season, Gibson had 1,555 yards and 24 touchdowns rushing. In addition, he caught 18 passes for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Gibson established himself as a star right out of the gate. As a freshman, he ran for 765 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 405 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Gibson received 26 college offers. Among the others were defending national champion Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Pitt and Wisconsin.