2024 SMU Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 5: Florida State
DALLAS – In 17 short days, SMU will officially join the Atlantic Coast Conference and begin it’s most important season since Eric Dickerson and Craig James were at SMU.
The Mustangs will once again square off against the nation’s best teams throughout the season and that starts with SMU’s first-ever ACC game against Florida State. Joining the ACC puts the Mustangs into a Power 5 Conference, but there aren’t too many better than Florida State.
Here’s an early look at the Seminoles as we continue to preview SMU’s opponents for the upcoming season.
Offense
There are several question marks around Florida State’s offense, but not in the trenches. The Seminoles return a group of offensive linemen with 190 combined starts, but lost their starting quarterback, leading rusher, their two leading receivers and most productive tight end.
Florida State brought in Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei to play quarterback and also gave him some additional weapons to use. Receivers Malik Benson (Alabama) and Jalen Brown (LSU) arrive in Tallahasee via the transfer portal. Both figure to be a big part of Florida State’s upcoming season.
Defense
While the Seminoles’ offense has plenty of answers to come up with, the defense doesn’t have as many. They did lose some key contributors from last season, but there’s enough returning talent to improve upon the 331.9 yards per game and 19.2 points per game the defense allowed.
Schedule
It would truly be surprising to see the Seminoles come to Dallas without an undefeated record. Florida State opens its season in Dublin, Ireland against Georgia Tech before hosting Boston College, Memphis and Cal in consecutive weeks.
Outlook
This is unquestionably SMU’s biggest game of the season. This will be the Mustangs’ first ACC game and it’s against the reigning conference champion, Florida State. Playing the game at home will help, but the Mustangs won’t have an easy day at the office on Sept. 28. A win will go a long way towards securing a spot in the playoffs, but it’ll have to be an upset because the Seminoles will most likely be favored to win the game.
THE GAME
Date: Sept. 28
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: SMU and Florida State will be meeting on the gridiron for the first time in history.
