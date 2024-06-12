Mustangs' Talent Level Stacks Up Well in State of Texas in Annual Magazine
DALLAS — In case you've missed it, the load of talent SMU coach Rhett Lashlee has put together for his entry into the ACC this year is pretty good. Apparently, everybody else, at least in the state of Texas, has discovered that, too.
In the annual "Dave Campbell's Texas Football," the Mustangs placed 10 players, which was the same amount the Texas Longhorns put on the two-deep list of players in the Lone Star state. Not seeing that publication for several years after looking at it for roughly 40 years, the guess is that's a level not seen for a Ponies' team since the early 1980's.
While these preseason rankings aren't a nomination to any sort of postseason award, they do give some confirmation of what many think about the Ponies' roster — it is talented. If there are doubts about that, defensive end Elijah Roberts is the preseason Outstanding Defensive Lineman in the state. Quarterback Preston Stone, whose stellar year ended in injury last year, is second team behind Longhorns' QB Quinn Ewers. Starting with a defensive end and quarterback among the best in Texas isn't a bad couple of pieces to bring to a new conference.
Considering the competition comes from 12 of the 13 other FBS schools in the state, including the likes of Texas and Texas A&M, that's a pretty good measuring stick. Not to mention some bragging material for SMU boosters meeting with folks from the other schools.
SMU Players on Texas Football's Preseason Team:
First Team
• Defensive end Elijah Roberts, Outstanding Defensive Lineman
• Running back Jaylan Knight
• Tight end RJ Maryland
• Center Justin Osborne
• Safety Jonathan McGill
Second Team
• Quarterback Preston Stone
• Guard Logan Parr
• Linebacker Ahmad Walker
• Nickel back Cale Sanders
• Safety Isaiah Nwokobia
SMU will open the season Aug. 24 on the road in Reno playing Nevada. The game will be broad cast on the CBS Sports Network.
