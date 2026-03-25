A look at how SMU football did in the Transfer Portal this Spring

On3 has SMU ranked in their top 25 in their transfer portal team rankings. They have Kansas State defensive lineman Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder and Cal running back Kendrick Raphael ranked high in their transfer portal rankings. On3 has SMU ranked in the top five in the ACC as well, ahead of teams like Florida State and Virginia.

247Sports has SMU ranked 36th in its transfer portal team rankings. They have Yannick Smith, a wide receiver who transferred from East Carolina, as the Mustangs' highest-ranked transfer. They also have Texas A&M tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom rated as a four-star transfer as well. 247 Sports has the Mustangs ranked 7th in the ACC in its transfer portal rankings.

This ranking is a little misleading, as ESPN has SMU ranked No. 17 in their Way-Too-Early Top 25. They have Raphael from Cal as the Mustang's top portal addition, similar to On3. They also highlight three key targets for Kevin Jennings to pass to this season in receivers Smith from East Carolina, Jalen Hale from Alabama and Florida State tight end Randy Pittman Jr.

Important Takeaways from the Mustangs' 2026 Transfer Portal Class

1. "Mustang Speed" for Tight End and Receiver



Following the departure of several of the team's productive receivers and tight ends, head coach Rhett Lashlee focused heavily on pass-catchers.

*Hale (Alabama): A former top recruit who is said to have a lot of talent and could benefit from a "change of scenery."



*Smith (ECU): He was brought in as a proven producer (more than 1,000 career yards) to potentially compete for the WR1 slot.



*Öhrström (Texas A&M) and Pittman Jr. (Florida State): They are expected to address the "tight end woes" immediately after a few key players graduated.

2. More help for the defense



The Mustangs' defense suffered significantly after losing all four of their starting defensive linemen and six of their top eight tacklers. The transfer portal filled the gap with the help of skilled and talented transfers.

*Jarvis Lee (USF): According to some college football experts, he is an "electric playmaker" who excels at producing tackles for loss and turnovers.



*Alcorn-Crowder (Kansas State): A massive 305-pound presence on the inside to bolster a developing defensive line.

3. Stability of the roster



The biggest "win" of the portal season may not have been a new player but one who remained: quarterback Kevin Jennings chose to stay for his final year of eligibility. This allowed SMU to focus all of its efforts on the supporting cast rather than feverishly searching for a new quarterback.

Transfer Grade: Solid B

Most analysts and college football experts view the off-season as a successful "retooling" rather than a "rebuilding" year, as they monitor transfers in and out of each program. Retaining key players for SMU was the most important aspect of this off-season for the Mustangs. By surrounding Kevin Jennings with a mix of high-upside transfers like Hale, Smith, and others, SMU has positioned itself as a potential contender to win the ACC.

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