Bowl Projections and National Rankings for SMU Football

Here is where SMU is projected to play among various national publications that have the Mustangs playing in a bowl game.

ESPN does not currently project SMU to make the College Football Playoffs this season after their earlier season loss to Louisville, according to the publications' week six bowl projections. However, the two ESPN bowl projection analysts are split on where they have the Mustangs playing in their bowl game.



Kyle Bonagura has SMU playing Florida in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and Mark Schlabach has the Mustangs playing Northwestern in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. USA Today also has the Mustangs playing the Gators in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

CBS Sports has taken a unique pick and projected SMU to play in their home stadium to play UTSA in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on January 2nd.

SI has SMU playing Arizona in the Old El Paso Sun Bowl on New Year's. College Football Network (CFN) has the exact same bowl projection.

Athlon Sports has SMU playing Houson in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and PFSN has the Mustangs playing USC in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl.

This is where SMU is ranked nationally among major, well-known national publications.

SMU is ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 national rankings after week five of play.

The Mustangs are ranked higher in the US LBM Coaches Poll at No. 21.

SMU is ranked No. 24 in the ESPN SP+ rankings going into week six of this college football season.

CBS Sports is one of the few national publications that has the Mustangs ranked closer to the top 30 than the top 25. They have SMU ranked No. 29 this week.

CollegeFootballPoll.com (CFP) has SMU ranked No. 23 heading into week six.

The NY Times/The Athletic has SMU ranked the lowest out of all well-known national college football publications at No. 31.

The SMU Mustangs football team is 4-1 coming into their midseason bye week. SMU, ranked No. 16 before the 2026 season, is now No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Mustangs have won three straight games following an early loss, including a 25-16 win over Boston College.

SMU’s defense is one of the best in the nation, allowing opponents to convert on only 26% of their third downs (7th in FBS). The Mustangs have a high-powered offense led by quarterback Kevin Jennings and are converting better than 52% of third-down attempts. If the defense continues to be solid and if Jennings can play well enough to get into the Heisman conversation, the Mustangs still have a decent shot of winning the ACC and making it to the College Football Playoffs this season.

If SMU loses another game and misses the conference title, they are still projected for a top-tier postseason bowl and strong ACC representation in 2026. As mentioned earlier, whether they qualify or not, the Mustangs will get a good bowl invitation this year if they don't make the CFP.

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