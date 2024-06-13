Former Mustangs' Legends Land in High School Hall of Fame
DALLAS — At first glance, the press release wasn't that remarkable. Former SMU Mustangs Eric Dickerson and Harvey Armstrong are already in the SMU Hall of Fame and Dickerson in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Finding out this week they were the latest inductees into the High School Hall of Fame was surprising, because one would assume they were already there.
This is just the second class of inductees for the new Hall in Canton, Ohio, this weekend. That made a lot more sense because both of them played in the late 1970's and early 80's for the Ponies. Both were great high school players.
At Sealy High School in Texas, Dickerson was simply the best player in the nation in 1978 and chose SMU over basically every other school in the country. Armstrong was a year ahead of him out of Kashmere in Houston. He was somebody who clearly could fit what coach Ron Meyer wanted, getting players who could play in the NFL.
Both had solid careers with the Mustangs, winning Southwest Conference championships.
