DALLAS — The SMU Mustangs (7-3, 5-3 ACC) face one of their toughest road trips of the season this weekend. The Mustangs will travel to South Bend to face the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) Saturday night at the historic Notre Dame Stadium.

The Mustangs haven’t traveled to South Bend since the late 1980s. SMU holds a 1-6 record against the Fighting Irish on the road. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 10-3 overall. SMU faces a tall task after being routed in their first ACC loss at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in over three years.

The Mustangs were drilled by No. 13 Wake Forest 49-7 last week. The Demon Deacons outgained SMU 535-275 while holding the Mustangs to 209 passing yards and 69 total rushing yards. As a result, SMU's chances of heading to Charlotte for the ACC championship game and a potential shot at the College Football Playoff have grown slimmer. SMU Head Football Coach Rhett Lashlee spoke during this week's media availability on his team’s performance last week and the challenge that this week presented to bounce back.

“Life’s about opportunities, we had one last week we didn't take advantage of it. We have done a good job of taking advantage of our opportunities here. We did not put our best foot forward last week,” said Lashlee during Tuesday’s media availability. “Sometimes when that happens if we were playing someone that we were expected to beat or what not. I don’t know what you gain from that, but having the opportunity to go on the road against an elite opponent we know it's going to take our very best to beat regardless of what happened last week. I like that it's a great opportunity, a great challenge, and we get to see what we are made of and how we respond to that opportunity.”

Notre Dame has been a top team in college football this season. After famously being left out of the College Football Playoff last season, Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman and his team have gone to work to ensure the Fighting Irish don’t leave any boxes unchecked for a guaranteed ticket to the postseason.

The Irish are 9-1 through 10 games with a staple win over the ACC leader and former No. 1 team in the country, the Miami Hurricanes, atop their season resume. Notre Dame leads the nation in the fewest yards allowed to opposing offenses. While boasting one of the nation's best offenses.

Junior quarterback C.J. Carr is top 10 in passing touchdowns this season with 23, while being among the top 25 in total passing yards with 2,385 this season. Carr has been in the Heisman conversation all season in his second season as a starter. He has only been intercepted twice and sacked three times this season. He is coming off a 200-yard performance against Boston College, after throwing for a season-high 319 yards against Miami. The second-year starter has a veteran pair of wide receivers bolstering the passing attack.

Senior wide receiver Jordan Faison leads the receiver room with 615 yards on 49 catches with six scores. Not far behind him is junior receiver Micah Gilbert, who has recorded 614 yards on 38 grabs with six of his own scores this season. Fellow senior Jaden Greathouse is also a reliable weapon for Carr this year, securing 25 catches for 354 yards after dealing with injury for most of last season. The multiple weapons for the home team will be a massive test on the SMU’s secondary.

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After losing both star running backs to the NFL, Notre Dame’s rushing attack has been bolstered by a pair of young stars with only 11 yards separating them.

Freshman running back Jonaz Walton leads the team in rushing yards with 655 yards this season, averaging 7.0 yards per carry this season with five scores. The true freshman ran for over 140 yards and a score in Notre Dame’s 41-7 win over Boston College last week.

Sophomore running back Nolan James Jr. is second on the team in rushing yards with 644. The second year back has had more than 120 attempts running the football this season, with a knack for finding the end zone. James Jr. has scored 10 times so far this season, the most on the roster. SMU allowed 286 rushing yards with 6.4 yards per carry against Wake Forest last week. The Mustangs will have one of the most talented backfield duos in the country rushing at them Saturday night.

Lashlee went on to describe Notre Dame’s style of play as methodical and patient, yet still able to be explosive.

“The way they play allows them to be patient, methodical, and just wear on you,” said Lashlee. “Because of their talent they create explosive plays, but they are not necessarily wired where they have to. They have no problem going on 10, 12, 13 play drives and just wearing on you. So that's what you worry about over the course of the game.”

SMU gears up for one of its toughest tests of the season Saturday in a game that has been circled on the calendar since the schedule was released. Kickoff time between the two teams in South Bend is 6:30 C.T. on NBC.

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