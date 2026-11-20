SMU travels to play the Fighting Irish in a primetime Saturday Night game, which may be the most viewed Mustangs football game of the season.

The answer to the question of SMU upsetting Notre Dame is that yes, it is possible. It is not likely, but based on the following factors, here are reasons why.

After SMU's crushing 49-7 loss to Wake Forest last week, No. 6 Notre Dame is a commanding favorite going into Saturday's primetime game in South Bend. However, the Mustangs' chances of pulling off a huge road upset depend on a number of factors.

Rhett Lashlee's bounce-back record after a loss is pretty impressive. Since 2022, SMU has not dropped consecutive regular-season games under head coach Rhett Lashlee. Not many FBS head coaches can make that claim in that span of time. Lashlee's teams are known for their ability to bounce back from setbacks, and SMU will be playing with everything on the line after suffering a humiliating loss at home on Senior Day to Wake Forest, which dashed their CFP and ACC championship game hopes.

With just SMU and Syracuse left on the schedule, Notre Dame, at 9-1, is firmly in control of making the 12-team College Football Playoff. Even though the Irish have dominated at home, big favorites in late November sometimes get off to a poor start if they ignore a team that has just suffered a crushing defeat. SMU needs to take advantage of this opportunity by taking an early lead. If so, the Mustangs can build momentum and possibly pull off the upset.

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Last week, fifth-year defensive back Amhaad Moses made his season debut and deflected a ball, giving SMU's pass defense a lift. Along with top tacklers Brandon Booker and Alexander Kilgore, he is healthier and more acclimated, which increases SMU's chances of containing Notre Dame's explosive plays downfield. Notre Dame's strength is their defense, not their offense, so it is possible that the Fighting Irish offense is not on par with what they face in Wake Forest's offense last week.

SMU needs to apply pressure without severely blitzing in order to interfere with Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, who has been playing much better over the past three weeks with seven touchdowns and just one interception. Marquise White, the Mustangs' top defensive end who leads the ACC with 8.5 sacks and has earned a sack in three of his previous four games, has the ability to dominate portions of a game and force pivotal turnovers. If SMU can limit Carr like how Michigan State did earlier in the season, that increases SMU's chances to win this game.

SMU still has a top-25 scoring offense, averaging 34.0 points per game, despite last week's disasterous home loss. The Mustangs have continuously scored points this season, even in their road losses (scoring 27, 31, and 27 points away from home). SMU has the players to make the game a track meet if quarterback Kevin Jennings can settle down early and steer clear of the bad game like the one he had last week.

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