Game Recap: SMU makes strong first impression in inaugural ACC win over FSU
The SMU Mustangs made a strong first impression as they returned to big-time college football after a long hiatus. They kicked off ACC play against the Florida State Seminoles who had recently secured their first win of the season against the California Golden Bears last weekend.
This marked the Mustangs' first foray into major college play since 1995, when they were part of the Southwest Conference.
Head Coach Rhett Lashlee and his team did not disappoint, leading from start to finish and securing a 42-16 victory to begin conference play with a 1-0 record.
The Mustangs outplayed the Seminoles in every category, including passing 254-222, rushing 213-75, total yards 467-297, time of possession 35:41-24:19 and went +2 in the turnover margin.
Here is a complete recap from Saturday night's action from University Park.
1st Quarter
SMU, led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, who is making his second career start at home, opened up the game on offense. Jennings led the Mustangs on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that saw the team pick up four first downs.
The opening drive resulted in a score by running back Brashard Smith, his 7th of the year, and from 13 yards out, giving the Mustangs an early 7-0 lead, which was set up by a 26-yard pass play from Jennings to wide receiver Jake Bailey. The sophomore quarterback avoided pressure to his left and hit the 5-foot-10 wideout on the move.
On their first offensive possession, FSU, led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, responded with a 50-yard pass play to wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas on 2nd & 7, putting the ball in plus territory at the 9-yard line. Uiagalelei then connected with receiver Kentron Poitier in the back of the endzone for a 9-yard score, tying the game 7-7.
After going three and out on their next possession, which saw Jennings getting sacked on consecutive plays, the Mustangs' defense forced the Seminoles to punt. Uiagalelei avoided a potential mistake by recovering a fumbled snap on 3rd down, which had rolled away and resulted in a loss of 10 yards.
2nd Quarter
At the top of the 2nd quarter, the Mustangs were forced to punt after a quick possession. With the Seminoles knocking on the door of plus territory, Uiagalelei was intercepted by a diving safety Jonathan McGill, resulting in the game's first turnover.
After the takeaway, the Mustangs would cash in. Starting from their own 32-yard line, Jennings led the offense into FSU territory with a 15-yard run on 2nd down from their own 43-yard line. After the first down run, Jennings executed a flea flicker play, connecting with a wide-open Jordan Hudson down the middle of the field for a 42-yard touchdown pass, putting the Mustangs back in the lead at 14-7.
Following another Seminoles punt, the Mustangs marched down the field in a blink. Jennings connected with an open Bailey on a 39-yard pass play that landed the Mustangs' offense at the Seminoles 30. FSU's defense held its ground, forcing a field goal attempt by kicker Collin Rogers, which was blocked by the Seminoles.
The Seminoles, taking over from their own 20-yard line, moved the ball all the way down to the Mustangs' four-yard line. Uiagalelei completed passes of 18 and 20 yards on the possession. Facing a fourth-and-goal, the Seminoles left their offense out on the field. Uiagalelei called his own number out to the left but was denied entry by the Mustangs' defense into the endzone, forcing a turnover on downs inside the two-minute mark.
As the first half was winding down and everything seemed to be going the Mustangs' way, a special teams error occurred. SMU punter Isaac Pearson wasn't ready for the snap, and the ball sailed out of the end zone, resulting in a 2-point safety. This cut into the Mustangs' lead, making it 14-9 at the intermission.
3rd Quarter
The Mustangs' defense came out strong in the second half. Linebacker Ahmad Walker forced the 2nd turnover of the night when he intercepted a Uiagalelei pass that was tipped up in the air and landed in the Seniors arms. He returned it 24 yards to the FSU 11.
The offense capitalized on this takeaway with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end RJ Maryland, giving SMU a 21-9 advantage. Maryland's touchdown reception moved the junior to the top of the record books, making him SMU's all-time leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end with 15.
Following a three-and-out by the Seminoles, the Mustangs once again reached the end zone with another Jennings pass to Maryland, extending SMU's lead to 28-9.
Florida State responded with a quick score, moving 75 yards down the field in 1:21. This culminated in a Uiagalelei touchdown to tight end Landen Thomas, cutting into the SMU lead, 28-16.
The Seminoles were looking to climb back into this game, but this time, they were on the end of a special teams mishap after forcing a 4th & 9 and a Mustang punt. Defensive back Omarion Cooper was called for a 15-yard facemask penalty, which trotted the Mustangs' offense back out on the field.
4th Quarter
Following the killer penalty and the end of the 3rd period, the Mustangs found the end zone just 37 seconds into the 4th quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr., which capped off another long 11-play 75-yard offensive possession and Jennings' 3rd touchdown pass of the night.
The romp would continue after Uiagalelei tossed his 3rd interception of the night. This time, it was linebacker Kobe Wilson who ran it back 82 yards for the score and extended the SMU lead 42-16.
The two teams exchanged multiple possessions towards the end of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs closed out the contest with a final score of 42-16, securing victory in their inaugural ACC matchup. This win improves their season record to 4-1, with a 1-0 record in ACC play. The Seminoles dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Passing Leaders
SMU: Kevin Jennings 16/23 for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns
FSU: DJ Uiagalelei 12/30 for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns
Rushing Leaders
SMU: Brashard Smith 17 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown
FSU: Lawrence Toafili 15 carries for 67 yards
Receiving Leaders
SMU: Jordan Hudson 3 receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown
FSU: Ja'Khi Douglas 2 receptions for 61 yards
Tackle Leaders
SMU: Isaiah Nwokobia 7 tackles
FSU: K.J. Kirkland 6 tackles
