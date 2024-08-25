Post Game Recap: Mustangs edge Wolf Pack in Reno thriller
In a thrilling season opener for the SMU Mustangs, they narrowly escaped an upset against the Nevada Wolf Pack with a final score of 29-24. The Mustangs entered the fourth quarter trailing 24-13, but a dramatic fourth-quarter rally secured the win.
Nevada drew first blood in the late stages of the first quarter, with quarterback Brendon Lewis finding tight end Jace Henry in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass as the Wolf Pack took an early 7-0 lead. SMU answered the call in the second quarter, as running back LJ Johnson punched it in from the 1-yard line to knot the score at 7-7.
Nevada extended their lead in the second quarter as kicker Matthew Killam booted a 36-yard field goal through the uprights. However, SMU's Collin Rogers answered with his booming career-long 52-yard field goal, leveling the score at 10-10.
When the teams seemed to head into halftime tied, the Wolfpack struck again. With mere seconds remaining on the clock, Brendon Lewis connected with wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr. on a 10-yard touchdown pass, sending Nevada into the break with a 17-10 advantage.
The third quarter saw a shift in momentum as SMU's Collin Rogers continued his impressive kicking performance, nailing a 43-yard field goal to narrow Nevada's lead to 17-13. The Wolfpack, however, refused to let the Mustangs gain any further ground.
Lewis led the offense on a methodical, clock-chewing 15-play, 83-yard drive that consumed 8:50 minutes and culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run by Savion Red. This crucial score extended Nevada's advantage to 24-13 as the teams entered the final quarter.
The adage "it's not how you start, but how you finish" proved prophetic in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs staged a thrilling comeback, scoring 16 unanswered points to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
The surge began with Brashard Smith's 4-yard touchdown run, followed by a successful two-point conversion by LJ Johnson Jr., closing the gap to 24-21. An Anthony Booker Jr. safety further tightened the score to 24-23, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
With the game on the line, Preston Stone connected with RJ Maryland on a 34-yard touchdown pass, although the two-point conversion attempt failed.
Despite this, SMU held on to secure a 29-24 win, a testament to their resilience and determination in the face of a formidable challenge and a result that surely had the audience on the edge of their seats.
Nevada came out strong, dominating the game's early stages thanks to some misuces by the Mustangs along with a combination of offensive firepower and timely defensive stops. However, SMU refused to back down, staging a remarkable comeback in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs' relentless pursuit of victory, fueled by key plays on both sides, ultimately tipped the scales in their favor. A combination of clutch touchdowns, a crucial safety, and a game-winning pass secured a hard-fought 29-24 win for SMU. The game served as a reminder that in football, it truly is not how you start but how you finish.