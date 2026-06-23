SMU Football and Basketball Recruiting Rankings

A look at where SMU basketball and football are ranked nationally in late June.

SMU football appears to be off to a slow start for the 2027 high school recruiting class, primarily because they have few committed players at this time. They have two blue-chip recruits, according to On3 and Rivals, in wide receiver Trey Haralson and quarterback Malachi Zeigler, but the Mustangs have only five other committed high school recruits for the 2027 class.

Their incoming recruiting class of high school freshmen for 2026 is ranked much higher by On3 and Rivals. They have four blue-chip recruits for this incoming recruiting class, with 67% of the commits coming from the state of Texas.

247 Sports has SMU ranked lower in their 2026 high school football national rankings but not by much. They still have the Mustangs ranked in the top 30, and they have four incoming recruits who are ranked as four-star recruits.

What may be very irritating to Mustang fans is 247 Sports ranking SMU's 2027 high school recruiting class currently at No. 75 nationally.

SMU is ranked in the top 25 of the 2026 transfer portal rankings according to On3/Rivals. They have 17 players transferring into the program this offseason.

247 Sports ranks SMU basketball unusually low in the 2026 transfer portal basketball rankings. The Mustangs sit at No. 41 in the national rankings, and the site lists only five commits.

On3/Rivals has the 2026 SMU basketball transfer class ranked much higher at No. 9 overall, with two more commitments than 247 Sports has listed. They also have three of the seven incoming transfers rated as four stars.

Overall, recruiting is going well for SMU football as they continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail, with some recruits promoting the Mustangs on social media.

In summary, SMU Mustangs have altered their recruiting landscape with this being their third season in the ACC and ultra-aggressive Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) efforts picking up momentum. SMU is trying to prove they can compete with the top ACC teams in recruiting in both basketball and football, aided by power-conference collectives such as Run Peruna Run.

The recruiting momentum, along with the progress and strategy for both the basketball and football programs this offseason, provides a clear path forward.

Head coach Rhett Lashley and his staff are pairing elite-level high school recruiting in Texas with high-impact, premium transfer portal additions to make the College Football Playoff, as they did in 2024.

SMU has built a really strong class in 2026 with over 20 commitments. There has been a huge focus on building local Texas depth, along with a few big wins out of state. SMU also remains one of the most effective portal shoppers in the country, attracting top-tier talent looking for a premier stage. The offseason transfer haul features explosive players with massive upside.

Lashley’s offseason has focused on improving the roster for this upcoming season. With the schedule and infusion of talent, analysts have tabbed SMU as a legitimate 9-to-11 win contender with eyes on the CFP.

In terms of the basketball program, there’s scrutiny and pressure on it to prove it can consistently compete at the top of the ACC basketball hierarchy on the hardwood. After a slow start to the offseason that had some fans concerned, the staff is in overdrive. SMU capitalized heavily on late-window opportunities to build a top-10 nationally ranked transfer portal class (see above On3/Rivals).

ACC membership and booster support like never before are the top drivers of SMU’s offseason momentum. SMU isn't just surviving the move to a power conference, they're spending like a blue-blood program so they can compete for championships in both major sports right away.

More on SMU Mustangs on SI

Stay up-to-date with SMU athletics by bookmarking SMU On SI.