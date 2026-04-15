SMU's Best Spring Football Social Media Posts

On Friday, April 17, SMU will hold its football spring open practice from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas (Central Time), with free admission.

The SMU Football "Friday at Ford" spring open practice will take place this week. Everyone is invited, and the gates open at 6:00 p.m. CT. The practice starts at 6:30 p.m. CT, and following that, there will be an autograph signing on the Pettus practice field.

Reason why fans should think about attending the spring open practice and be excited for the progress that has been made this offseason.

The start of the offseason for the "Super 11" coach of the year.



Last week, Mustangs head football coach Rhett Lashlee was named the FWAA "Super 11" Coach of the Year. He has made SMU a team that has performed well season after season in ACC conference play, and he was named the 2024 ACC Coach of the Year. Fans can get their first look at the 2026 team this Friday. They've won 31 games over the past three seasons and made the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Fans can see how the SMU players have progressed and improved this offseason under Lashlee and his coaching staff's guidance, and see the new players that Lashlee has convinced to transfer to SMU this offseason.

Best of the best. pic.twitter.com/d58W0f5rLD — SMU Football (@SMUFB) April 9, 2026

A First Look at the Early Enrollees of the Top 25-Ranked Incoming Recruiting Class.



SMU's signing class of 2026 is among of the best in the country according to On3/Rivals, and many of these "Hometown Heroes" are already on campus because they came early. Here are some incoming players to keep an eye out for at the spring open practice.



*Rocky Rhodes, a running back from Lake Highlands, was rated a four-star.



*OL Drew Evers was a major signing who chose SMU over Ohio State and Texas A&M.



*ATH X'Zavier Barnett is a skilled player who should start making a difference right away.

NEW: SMU bolstered its 2027 class with 4-star WR Trey Haralson and is making major moves with elite 2027 and 2028 prospects on campus this weekend



“SMU made a great impression. The hospitality is always top tier! They continue to show why they're my top school right now."… pic.twitter.com/BsyluKSQMA — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 12, 2026

The battle for the backup quarterback role.



Kevin Jennings will be the starting quarterback, but who will be the backup quarterback for the Mustangs this season? Ty Hawkins, a highly rated freshman from IMG Academy, will have his play assessed to evaluate his performance this spring. In Lashlee's system, teams often score many points, and the Mustangs will look for a backup who can help steer the SMU offense in case Jennings gets injured or is unable to play at any point of the season. But the most intriguing thing about this spring practice showcase will be how well the quarterbacks play and how they sync and work with the young and talented receivers, with players like Jalen Hale and Daylon Singleton.

Will they look ready this spring for the grind of the ACC's new nine-game schedule?



This fall, the ACC will play nine games instead of eight, and there will be less room for mistakes due to the elimination of an "automatic win" non-conference game to prepare for conference play. The Mustangs' group has grown, especially on the defensive line with players like Jeffrey M'Ba and Jonathan Jefferson. Spring is the ideal time to show fans that the Mustangs' defense has improved, which they did late last season, and it will give fans a better idea of how they may compare to the best teams in the ACC heading into the season.

Here are some of the other best social media posts surrounding SMU football this spring.

Can’t wait to watch Kevin Jennings in 2026 🐴

pic.twitter.com/D9KRao3tMH — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) April 1, 2026

Where the game is won.

pic.twitter.com/lgU6pWnuUB — SMU Football (@SMUFB) April 1, 2026

Thank you to Head Coach Rhett Lashlee and Coach Dunnam for having me for y’all’s spring football practice had a good time at SMU pic.twitter.com/HbRhDD4yNt — Sedrick Marsh Jr (@MarshSedri5998) March 28, 2026

Thank you all the coaches that came out for High School Coaches Day! @THSCAcoaches pic.twitter.com/TJMMVsbjT7 — SMU Football (@SMUFB) April 3, 2026

Join us next week for Friday at Ford as we wrap up spring ball ‼️



➡️: https://t.co/r9JtjGlq5X pic.twitter.com/YAWoonlbqG — SMU Football (@SMUFB) April 10, 2026

Fans will not be able to see all of the showcase at "Friday at Ford" because it isn't like a normal game-like experience, unfortunately. Entry is free, and there will be an autograph signing on Pettus Field at the end of the night. Meet the players and coaches in person before the season starts in the fall. This doesn't happen frequently, so it may be something fans may want to check out.

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