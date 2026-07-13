SMU's Football Non-Conference Schedule Includes Two Wins and One Toss-Up

First, a look at what are perceived as the two "automatic" non-conference potential wins for the Mustangs.

UC Davis went 9-4 last season and made the FCS playoffs. This Big Sky opponent should be a relatively easy win for the Mustangs, but don't be surprised if the Aggies keep this game somewhat close in the first half.

Some still think Missouri State is an FCS team, but they joined Conference USA in July of 2025 and played their first FBS home game against SMU last season and lost by a score of 28-10. The Bears had a successful season last year, winning seven games and going to a bowl game. Missouri State is not ranked high in the preseason college for example, they are ranked No. 110 in ESPN's College Football Power Index rankings. CBS Sports has them ranked lower at No. 126.

The main non-conference game will take place late in the season.

This late November showdown could be one of the most important non-conference games of the season for both teams. It’s the first meeting between SMU and Notre Dame since 1989 and could have major implications for the College Football Playoff race.

What to watch for in this marquee matchup.



Notre Dame's national title aspirations are high entering this season. ESPN's College Football Power Index for 2026 has the Fighting Irish ranked No. 3 in the country entering this season. Notre Dame enters 2026 with high expectations after receiving significant preseason attention from multiple national publications. Notre Dame is considered a national title contender by many analysts, with one of the best projected offensive lines in the country and a strong chance to make the College Football Playoffs this year.

SMU football has done well under head coach Rhett Lashlee, as mentioned earlier. The Mustangs have become one of the ACC’s most competitive programs, with a handful of recent double-digit win seasons, as also discussed earlier. The Mustangs are no longer a surprise team, and they can compete with the best teams in the country, including Notre Dame.

This late-season non-conference game may have some major playoff implications. Since the game takes place in the waning weeks of the regular season, a win could significantly bolster either squad’s résumé for postseason consideration. Hopefully for both teams, when this game is played, each team will have fewer than two losses.

Key matchups for this game.



The Irish can set the tone for the run and play-action passing game if they win the battle in the trenches against the SMU defensive line. However, the Mustangs' defensive line appears to have improved entering this season and is ready to test this experienced and talented Fighting Irish offensive line.



The SMU passing attack looks to attack Notre Dame's secondary with efficiency. SMU's offense is built to create explosive plays, but Notre Dame's defense has been effective and is once again projected to have a very strong secondary this season.



The story as old as time for college football is the battle of creating and limiting turnovers: When two good teams play, the team that creates more opportunities with the ball might be the difference between winning and losing.

The X factors for this game include home-field advantage for Notre Dame. SMU’s ability to keep its quarterback upright against an aggressive Irish pass rush, and special teams, and field position in what could be some cold November weather are other X-factors.



Notre Dame is the favorite for this game according to preseason publications because of its depth, physicality, and home-field advantage. SMU has enough offensive talent to win, but the Irish's strength in the trenches could be the difference in the fourth quarter.

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