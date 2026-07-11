SMU announces milestone year in athletic donor investments nearing $100 million

DALLAS, Texas – The SMU Mustangs racked up nearly $100 million in athletic donor investments across the 2025/26 fiscal year, contributing to the best fundraising year for athletics in history for the University, the school announced Tuesday. SMU Director of Athletics Damon Evans spoke about the impact of the massive support from the Mustangs’ supporters on the athletic department and the university.

"Our supporters continue to demonstrate what makes SMU different," said Evans in a statement released by the university. "As college athletics continues to evolve, philanthropy has become one of the most important competitive advantages an institution can have. We are deeply grateful to every donor who has chosen to invest, and we remain committed to building on this momentum as we continue to position SMU for sustained success."

The Mustangs launched the Boulevard Society in 2026 as the university's major giving group for philanthropic leadership, supporting the success of all of SMU’s athletic programs. A milestone gift of $50 million spread across four donating families pioneered the program for the university, which launched in February. Deputy Director of Athletics for External Relations Alex Gary spoke on how the foundation laid by the continued generosity from supporters helps set the Mustangs up for success across its athletics programs.

"The inaugural members of the Boulevard Society, along with thousands of dedicated Mustang Club donors, have created remarkable momentum for SMU Athletics," said Gary in a statement released by the university. "The launch of the Boulevard Society marked an exciting new chapter in philanthropic leadership, while the continued generosity of Mustang Club supporters remains the foundation of our success. We are sincerely grateful for the investment that is helping build a bright future for SMU student-athletes."

SMU has been busy expanding and enhancing athletic experiences for both fans and student-athletes this offseason. Just this week, the university partnered with Epoch Wines to launch Epoch Wine Bar, a premium hospitality experience inside Moody Coliseum for the upcoming 2026-27 SMU Men's Basketball season. The Mustangs also announced the launch of Mustang Studios in partnership with College Sports Co. at the beginning of June to form the university's first athlete-driven media platform, a major point of the offseason for the athletic program.

Although all leans well into more off the field activities, the university has mentioned it “potions” SMU to continue to compete in the ACC and compete for national championships. It’s been two years since SMU joined the ACC. The Mustangs won their first ACC title in 2025, with the men’s soccer team winning 1-0 against Virginia in November. Before that the Mustang’s closest ACC title was when the SMU football team finished runners-up in the 2024 ACC title game in the university's inaugural season in the conference before making the 12 team College Football Playoff. The Mustangs have continued to rise across the preseason polls as the football season inches closer.

The university has committed that all proceeds made during the fundraising total of the fiscal year will go towards supporting scholarships, student-athlete resources, and many other programs.

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