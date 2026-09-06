SMU vs. Florida State Football Game Preview, Prediction, and More

The No. 19 ranked SMU Mustangs are not only headed to Tallahassee to face the Florida State Seminoles on Labor Day but will also be the featured college football game on Friday night. It is an early test for both programs in an ACC clash that the Mustangs need to win for their conference championship hopes.

SMU Offense vs. Florida State Defense

SMU must score early and often to set the tone for the game. The Mustangs begin their season with a high-octane offensive effort headed by quarterback Kevin Jennings. The Mustangs have dynamic playmakers on the perimeter and rely on quick passes to beat the Seminole pass rushers from putting any real pressure on Jennings. Running back Kendrick Raphael and a revamped, expectedly improved offensive line should power the Mustangs' running game. Florida State's defense needs to respond after allowing 17 points and 319 yards at home to New Mexico State in week zero. On third down, FSU's defense will attempt to throw SMU off guard by blitzing, but as was seen in their game against the Aggies last week, this strategy can be risky for Florida State. The key to minimizing SMU's chunk plays will be applying pressure without using many blitzes and making adjustments and learning from their week-zero mistakes. The Seminoles' defense is led by defensive back Ashlynd

Barker who was Florida State's leading tackler in week zero play, and senior linebacker Mikai Gbayor.

Florida State Offense vs. SMU Defense

Florida State is not feeling great about how they played in their season opener against New Mexico State. FSU scored four touchdowns against New Mexico State in Week 0, which isn't bad but not great either. If NMSU goes on to have a surprisingly good season, then they can look back at their season opener without dissappointment, but at this time, FSU fans expect more from their offense. Samuel Singleton Jr. and Ousmane Kromah ran the ball for the Seminoles against the Aggies for a combined 157 yards and two touchdowns, while Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy give the Seminoles options through the air as they are their most productive receivers. SMU’s run defense is expected to be formidable and should be able to, at minimum, contain FSU's offense overall. Unlike the Seminoles, this matchup is the Mustangs' first game, so we will not know for sure how this SMU defense will play in this game. If SMU can stuff the inside rushing lanes, Florida State will be forced into obvious passing situations, and SMU’s front line can unleash its third-down pass rush.

Final Game Prediction

Look for a close game early, as SMU shakes off the rust in its first game against a Florida State team that is already correcting the mistakes it made in Week 0 and has been working to improve this week. SMU's run defense will be key in this game, and Florida State should be in predictable passing downs. SMU’s offensive balance and big-play prowess should decide this game in the fourth quarter, giving the Mustangs a 28-21 win.

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