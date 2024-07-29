SMU WR Keyshawn Smith embraces ACC challenge, highlights team chemistry
SMU wide receiver Keyshawn Smith exuded confidence and enthusiasm as he addressed the media on Sunday, reflecting on the first week of fall camp and the Mustangs' transition to the ACC.
"The first day was kind of rough for the receivers and quarterbacks," Smith admitted, "but yesterday and today were a lot better for the offensive side." He emphasized the camaraderie among the six returning receivers, stating, "We work pretty well together."
When asked about the individual statistics, Smith prioritized team success, saying, "If we're winning, we've got to gel together for the win. We love each other, we're like brothers." However, he also acknowledged the competitive spirit within the group, stating, "we coach each other."
Smith dedicated his offseason to refining his agility and route-running skills, saying, "I worked on coming out of my breaks and cuts faster all summer."
The move to the ACC caught Smith by surprise. "I thought we were going to the Pac-12," he revealed. However, he expressed excitement about the elevated competition level, stating, "The players we're going to go against are draftable players every week."
Smith emphasized the stark contrast between the AAC and the ACC, stating, "In the ACC, they don't give up. Every game is going to be a close game." He acknowledged the tougher challenge ahead but embraced it, saying, "The competition level is a lot harder, but I'm looking forward to it."
Having caught passes from both Preston Stone and Kevin Jennings last season, Smith remains unfazed by the ongoing quarterback competition. "They're two different styles," he noted, "but sometimes I don't even know who's at quarterback in practice. It doesn't matter who's in there; we've got to make a play."
Overall, Smith's words painted a picture of a tight-knit receiving corps, ready to embrace the challenges of the ACC and make their mark in the new conference. His confidence in the team's chemistry and his own individual preparation suggests that SMU's passing attack will remain a potent force in 2024.
--Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
Ranking the Top 10 SMU Mustangs players in 2024
SMU OC Casey Woods confident in Mustangs' offensive potential after first few days of Fall camp
SMU DC Scott Symons confident in defense for ACC debut
What we learned as Lashlee shares insights after SMU's first Fall practice