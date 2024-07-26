SMU OC Casey Woods confident in Mustangs' offensive potential after first few days of Fall camp
SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods shared his optimistic outlook after the first few days of fall camp, emphasizing the team's maturity and the encouraging signs of physicality displayed in practice.
While acknowledging areas for growth, Woods also expressed confidence in the potential of the offensive line and the overall offensive unit.
Key Takeaways:
- Offensive Line Talent: Woods highlighted the exceptional athleticism of the offensive line, stating that it's the "most athletic" group he's seen since joining SMU.
- Development and Growth: While acknowledging the need for some players to "grow up," Woods believes the talent and potential of the offensive line could make it a special unit with time and development.
- Competition and Depth: The competition for starting positions on the offensive line is fierce, which Woods sees as a positive aspect. He emphasized the importance of building chemistry and establishing a cohesive unit.
- Running Game Focus: A major goal for the offense is to establish a strong running game, and Woods is confident that the team has the tools to achieve this.
- Newcomers to Watch: Woods mentioned freshmans Graham Uter and running back Derrick McFall as newcomers who have shown flashes of potential.
- Raising Expectations for Quarterbacks: With multiple quarterbacks returning with experience, Woods stressed the need to raise expectations and for them to demonstrate leadership and toughness.
Key quotes from SMU OC Casey Woods:
On the offensive line:
"Most athletic we've been on the offensive line since I've been here for sure and really excited about that... We've got some guys that got to grow up frankly...but they are wildly talented. We've got...three deep right now with another three or four guys that can...all kind of vying for those things."
On the running game:
"Obviously we got a huge goal of being able to run the ball...I think we got the ingredients."
On newcomers flashing potential:
"I think Coach Justice has spoken highly of Graham Uter...Derrick [McFall] is a super explosive...guy...He has the things that you that you want to recruit to play in this league."
On raising expectations for quarterbacks:
"We got to raise the expectations...Quarterback's got to be the toughest guy on our offense and it's not close."
On overall offensive outlook:
"From an athleticism standpoint and from an opportunity to grow into something that could really be a special offensive line, I think we got the ingredients."
