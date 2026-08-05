SMU football hopes to get a commitment from a player who could one day be a starting defensive back for the Mustangs.

The road to playing Division I college football is different for every prospect. Some go straight from high school to a Division I program, while others begin at Division II or Division III schools. Others take the junior college route, which, in some cases, becomes their final shot to prove themselves. That is exactly where San Bernardino Valley College defensive back Jordan Ward finds himself now, making the most of the opportunity Wolverines head coach James Griffin gave him.

"In high school, I was young and nervous about mostly everything, and I was getting recruited by different schools. I was basically playing catch-up the whole time in high school with my grades because of COVID in 9th grade," Gray said.

"I got hurt before senior year too, so I went to Tyler Junior College, but it didn't work out, so I left and went back home and kept working. Coach Griff called me and gave me one last opportunity, and it saved me."

man im beyond blessed to be ranked the Number 1 Safety in juco 🙏🏽 #ValleyUp #staydown @SBVCFB pic.twitter.com/hpHEQ0hIRr — Jordan Ward #1 Juco Safety in the Nation (@BigTicket06) July 22, 2026

After an incredible 2025 season that saw him earn All-California Region IV First Team and First Team All-Pacific League honors, Ward's recruitment has started to gain momentum as the 2026 season approaches.

"Last season at SBVC was the best season I've had in my life, and now the recruiting process is starting to pick back up and heat up now. Different schools are following, and some are getting in contact with me now too. I feel like that has sparked my recruitment back up, for sure."

One program that has taken notice is SMU, which offered Ward on Sunday after he spoke with Director of Defensive Personnel Jeremiah Wait.

"Coach Wait called me and said that they were intrigued by my film and that they wanted to offer me and stay in touch. They also want me to go there for a visit, too. I like SMU. I think they are a good school, and I like the football program too."

While SMU became his latest offer, several other programs have also expressed interest.

"Coach Lew (Player Development Coordinator Shawn Lewis) from UTSA called and told me that they loved my film and that I was a baller and offered on the spot. LSU and Louisville texted me and said that they were going to look over my film. California is also recruiting me, as well as some others."

Ward is focused on building on last year's big season and helping the Wolverines compete for a conference championship.

"The offseason has been smooth, just being in the weight room and working on my craft and getting better. We are looking good, and we got a lot of new transfers and bounce-backs here now. The goals for me are for us to finish the season 10-0 and win a bowl game, and for me, I just want to keep getting better and find a school that fits me."

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Ward is rated as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Updated Full Season Film (10 games)

6’4 195 Safety (ATH) ‼️

First Team All Conference Safety 🙏🏽

5 INT 8 PBU ‼️ @SBVCFB @MrGriffin22 @CoachJerret @CoachPontious @Coach_Burns08 pic.twitter.com/cYAAvVhg3h — Jordan Ward #1 Juco Safety in the Nation (@BigTicket06) November 25, 2025

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