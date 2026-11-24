Over the Thanksgiving holiday week, the SMU Mustangs men's basketball team will travel to Palm Desert, California, for the Acrisure Series at Acrisure Arena, where they will play two important non-conference games.

Thanksgiving Eve Match Up: SMU (6-0) vs. Utah State (5-0)



Date: November 25, 2026, Wednesday



Time: 6:00 PM CT



Radio/Audio: SMU Mobile App | The Varsity Network | SiriusXM



Television/Streaming: CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and live TV streaming providers that broadcast CBS Sports Network

The good news is that Utah State has on average given up 79.6 points per game over their last three games, and TeamRankings.com has the Aggies with the 302nd-easiest schedule entering this game. The bad news is that Utah State is averaging just over 104 points per game, and ESPN's Matchup Predictor has the Aggies as having a 61.2% chance of winning this game according to ESPN's analystics.

Thanksgiving Day Match Up: SMU (6-0) vs. No. 20 LSU (6-0)



Date: November 26, 2026, Thursday



Time: 6 p.m. CT



TV/Streaming: Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and CBS Sports Network (CBSSN)



Radio/Audio: Local broadcasts on the SMU Mustangs app, The Varsity Network, and affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network

The good news is that LSU's athletic program's issues stem in part from the men's basketball team's roster and who has played and is not allowed to play in any more games, according to the university's president. The Tigers almost lost to UL Monroe at home in a game they were losing at halftime and no longer have RJ Luis Jr. available to play in the only game that he had played this season. The bad news is that LSU won at Gonzaga this season and in the games with the exception of the Zags game, has on average held teams to only 60 points per game.

Why winning these two games would be a huge tournament resume builder for the Mustangs.

Before ACC confernce play starts, SMU would gain quick, high-leverage non-conference credibility by defeating Utah State and No. 20 LSU in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert.

These are both neutral-site games against opponents in the top 50 rankings/metrics according to the T-Rank and Tempro Free Stats from Barttorvi.com, and they are considered Quadrant 1 matchups under the NCAA's quadrant system. Both No. 20 LSU and Utah State garner AP Top 25 votes and both teams are predicted to be NCAA Tournament-caliber teams at this point of the season.

Utah State has won all five of its games by at least 30 points, while LSU is ranked inside the top 20 due in part to their road victory against No. 22-ranked Gonzaga. Both opponents have impressive early-season metrics that hold up well in college basketball efficiency calculations. A 6-0 record that was primarily constructed against lower-tier opponents is immediately improved by sweeping both teams, giving the Mustangs NCAA Tournament resume two notable neutral-court wins.

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