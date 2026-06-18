SMU Basketball Off-Season News

The Mustangs men's basketball team has been busy this summer under head coach Andy Enfield, riding the momentum of its recent return to the NCAA Tournament last season. Here are the biggest updates on roster moves, upcoming marquee games, schedule announcements, and more.

Coach Enfield and his staff have used the transfer portal heavily to restock the roster, adding a few marquee pieces. Jaylin Stewart transferred to SMU from UConn and the 6-foot-7 forward comes to the Mustangs after playing for Dan Hurley’s powerhouse Huskies program, bringing a championship. pedigree to Dallas. Rowan Brumbaugh, a transfer from Tulane, averaged over 19 points per game last season as a 6-4 junior guard for the Green Wave but temporarily entered the NBA Draft process before ultimately withdrawing to commit to the Mustangs for 2026-27.

David Terrell Jr. transferred to SMU from North Texas & Nic Codie from Texas. Bringing local Dallas Fort Worth-area products back home can be seen as using the DTW as a recruiting foundation for the program long term. Terrell Jr. brings an added scoring threat to the backcourt (he averaged 13.5 ppg last year), while Codie brings size inside. The Mustangs added another state of Texas transfer in Gehrig Normand who comes to the Mustangs via Santa Clara and Michigan State.



Johan Munch, from Oregon State, and Jacob Patrick, from Utah, are also two new transfer additions. The Mustangs added size and depth with 6-11 forward Munch and 6-6 shooting guard Patrick. The departure of 7-foot-2 center Samet Yigitoglu cost the Mustangs a big body inside but the addition of Munch hopefully can replace the big man's production and contributions from last season.,

SMU faces a rugged non-conference schedule to prepare for the rugged ACC slate. SMU basketball announced a premier home-and-home series with the Sooners, beginning with a blockbuster matchup at Moody Coliseum on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2026. The Mustangs will head to Phoenix to face UNLV at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026, as part of a high-profile doubleheader.

We’ve added a home and home series with Oklahoma for the next two seasons.



➡️ https://t.co/YDWUCLogzJ pic.twitter.com/gluPhfDkZN — SMU Basketball (@SMUBasketball) June 8, 2026

SMU builds on last spring’s 20-win season with highly anticipated home-and-home dates and highly anticipated matchups as the ACC sets its conference opponents for the upcoming season. The two teams that they have home and away games with are Louisville and Georgia Tech this upcoming season.

Our 2026-27 ACC Opponents ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sSneKvxbWi — SMU Basketball (@SMUBasketball) May 28, 2026

The digital coin platform from the athletic department was released with Mustang Studios, an athlete-led media network. It is original content focused and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite players and teams. That’s targeting a younger, digital-native audience that wants more immersive brand storytelling and a look behind the curtain than just straight game coverage.

SMU Athletics has implemented a data-driven flex pricing model for ACC conference games. Premium games against the likes of Duke or Syracuse are priced at a premium, but tickets for other conference matchups are dynamically priced down to rock-bottom prices (often $17 to $23) late in the season so the seats are filled with loud local fans.

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