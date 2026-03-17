SMU vs. Miami of Ohio Basketball Game Preview

A look at the matchups between SMU and Miami of Ohio as both teams prepare for their Wednesday night First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

This is expected to be a very exciting First Four game between the SMU Mustangs (20–13) and the Miami of Ohio RedHawks (31–1). The game will take place at the University of Dayton Arena on Wednesday night in a classic Power Four vs. mid-major matchup.

There will be a "clash of styles" between the fast-paced Miami (OH) offense and the tough-minded SMU team. Here is a list of the players who are likely to start in this game.

First, a look at Miami (OH)'s top five leading scorers.

Player Position/Year Height Key Stats Peter Suder Guard/Senior 6'5 14.6 PPG/4 APG Brant Byers Forward/Sophomore 6'8 14.2 PPG/4.1 RPG Luke Skaljac Guard/Sophomore 6'2 10.3 PPG/4.7 APG Eian Elmer Guard/Junior 6'6 12.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG Antwone Woolfolk Forward/Senior 6'9 10.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG

The RedHawks have an outstanding 31–1 record going into the game, but their strength of schedule is amongst one of the weakest of all Division One teams. They do have the second-best scoring offense in the country, with an average of more than 90 points per game.

NEWS: Miami (OH) RedHawks starting PG Evan Ipsaro suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's win vs. Ball State.



He is set to have surgery on Tuesday.



Ipsaro was averaging 13.9 ppg, 3.3 assists, and was shooting 39% from three this year. — Paul Fritschner (@PaulFritschner) December 22, 2025

Now a look at SMU's top five leading scorers.

Player Position/Year Height Key Stats Boopie Miller Guard/Senior 6'0 19.2 PPG/6.4 APG Jaron Pierre Jr. Guard/Senior 6'5 17.6 PPG/4.9 APG B.J. Edwards Guard/Senior 6'3 17.6 PPG/4.9 APG Corey Washington Forward/Senior 6'6 11.3 PPG/4.9 RPG Samet Yigitoglu Center/Sophomore 7'2 10.8 PPG/7.9 RPG

With a record of 20–13, SMU is going into the tournament having played a significantly tougher schedule than the RedHawks. They wear out their opponents by scoring from the inside and out.

SMU HC Andy Enfield continues to believe BJ Edwards will be available vs. Miami (OH) on Wednesday.



Selection Committee Chair Keith Gill said SMU was the last team in the bracket largely because of Edwards’ availability.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/IOgWR7U8HW — Dean Ralsky (@DeanRalsky) March 16, 2026

Get to know the Miami of Ohio RedHawks.

The strengths and weaknesses of the RedHawks, statistically speaking.

Strength: Efficiency. They have the fourth-best offensive rating in the country, with 123.9 points per 100 possessions. They don't take terrible shots very often and pass the ball quite well (16.1 assists per game).

Strength: Discipline. They are the fifth-best team in the country at keeping the ball secure, with only 10.5 turnovers per game.

Weakness: Rebounding. They are 343rd in offensive rebounding, even though they are not considered a smaller team. Instead of fighting for second-chance scores, they depend on making the first shot and getting back on defense to stop opposing teams' fast break opportunities.

Weakness: Strength of Schedule: Their record is great, but their Strength of Schedule (SOS) was just 274th, which makes some people wonder how they will do against big-time teams like SMU, as they have not faced a team 129 or higher in the NET since they played Akron on January 3rd.

Miami of Ohio could be the Cinderella team that SMU beats in Dayton, but SMU needs to convert this game into a half-court duel because Miami wants a track meet.



These are the three things that SMU needs to do to win on Wednesday night.

1. Use their physicality from the "Power Conference."



Miami (OH) faces their highest rank opponent in regard to its strength of schedule, currently ranked 274th. They were the MAC's best team, but they haven't faced an ACC frontline of size and agility.

Samet Yigitoglu and Jaden Toombs of SMU need to play bully-ball in the paint. The Mustangs need to control and dominate the defensive boards because Miami is statistically one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the country.

If SMU can control the boards and keep Miami from getting more than one shot, they can take away the RedHawks' best weapon: their shooting rhythm.

2. Break the "Suder-to-Byers" one, two combo.



Peter Suder leads Miami's offense, a symphony of ball movement. They are fifth in the country in the assist-to-turnover ratio. SMU can't just sit back and switch to playing zone defense. They have to play aggressive point-of-attack man-to-man defense and force the RedHawks into tough shots and to create turnovers.

SMU can put pressure on Suder by using a healthy B.J. Edwards. Make Miami's secondary options force up shots late in the shot clock by taking the ball away from their main playmakers.

The Mustangs should try to make Miami turn the ball over at least eight to ten times. The RedHawks usually only turn the ball over 10 times or less in a game. If they start giving it away, their confidence, which is already low after losing the MAC Tournament, might fall apart.

3. Triumph in the "free throw" battle at the line.



People think that Miami is more or less a finesse team that relies on jump shots. SMU, on the other hand, is big enough to drive right into the RedHawks' defense and get fouls on Miami's anchor, Antwone Woolfolk.

The SMU guards, particularly, must continue to attack the rim during the initial ten minutes of the game to establish the tone. If SMU can get Woolfolk or Eian Elmer in early foul trouble, Miami won't be able to defend the inside as well.

SMU needs to make at least eight to ten more free throws than Miami. Getting to the line quiets the fans and slows down Miami's transition game in a game that will probably be played in front of a pro-Miami crowd in Ohio.

If SMU can hold the score in the 60s or low 70s, they will win. If the score reaches the 80s, Miami's efficiency will probably be too much to handle.

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