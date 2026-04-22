Who Transferred and who may Transfer to SMU for Basketball
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First, a look at the SMU players who entered the transfer portal this offseason.
Samet Yigitoglu is the only player on SMU's roster this past season to publicly announce that he has transferred to another school. Indiana has been active in the transfer portal, and Yigitoglu is a big pickup by the Hoosiers this offseason.
Sam Walters had previously played at Alabama and Michigan, and he is looking to play for his fourth school after playing limited minutes for the Mustangs this past season.
Chance Puryear played in only 14 games this past season and it is not a surprise that he has entered the transfer portal to go to a school that can offer him more playing time for next season.
SMU also has two other players who have reportedly entered the transfer portal in Mitchell Holmes and BJ Davis-Ray. The total number of SMU players in the transfer portal appears to be five. Davis-Ray may be the only one of the five who can return to SMU, despite entering the transfer portal.
Here is a look at who SMU may add to their roster for next season.
There are multiple Power Four conference teams committing, hosting, and offering Colorado big man Bangot Dak. Despite some reports that he might transfer to SMU, there is not a ton of faith that he will.
Another possible addition for SMU via the transfer portal is Oregon State's Johan Munch, who has size at 6'11" and will be a junior, and he is originally from Denmark.
Talented but underutilized Arizona power forward Dwayne Aristode may be a player that the Mustangs add through the transfer portal. He has a ton of potential but was limited to only 13 minutes a game as a freshman for the Wildcats this past season.
Here is who has committed to SMU via the transfer portal.
SMU added an experienced scorer via the transfer portal in guard Rowan Brumbaugh from Tulane. He was the leading scorer for the Green Wave last season, averaging over 19 points a game. Brumbaugh had 27 points in an overtime win over Boston College and 35 points in a win over Memphis in the American Conference tournament.
SMU faces a major roster rebuild as they seek to compete for ACC championships.
The SMU basketball roster is undergoing significant changes, with an upperclassmen-heavy lineup from the previous season leaving major statistical gaps to fill. The move to the ACC, dubbed the "Mustang Momentum," has elevated expectations—SMU is now targeting "ACC-caliber" talent capable of immediately competing with powerhouse programs like Duke and North Carolina. The transfer portal may allow the Mustangs to add some critical players. The goal of the program is to compete more in the ACC going into their third season as conference members.
Frontcourt rebuild is a top priority for the SMU coaching staff.
A primary concern is replacing 7'2" sophomore center Samet Yiğitoğlu, who transferred to Indiana. Filling his role as a true big man has become the coaching staff’s top priority as they look to anchor the frontcourt and maintain a strong interior presence.
Seeking veteran leadership is also a main objective this offseason.
Head Coach Andy Enfield is concentrating on recruiting veteran players, particularly juniors and seniors with high-major experience, in anticipation of a possible influx of incoming freshmen through the high school recruiting ranks. The Mustangs anticipate that adding seasoned players via the portal will provide leadership and stability, facilitating a smooth transition into ACC competition.
Financial backing may power and fuel SMU’s portal strategy.
The robust financial infrastructure closely links SMU's success in the 2026 transfer portal. The recently launched "Boulevard Society" was established in February of this year, and it has raised an impressive $50 million from just eight donors, with the funds dedicated to recruiting and retaining student-athletes. Leveraging its prime Dallas location and a substantial NIL donor base, SMU is positioning itself as a serious contender for top-tier transfers who might otherwise be drawn to traditional blue-blood programs.