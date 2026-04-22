Who Transferred and who may Transfer to SMU for Basketball

First, a look at the SMU players who entered the transfer portal this offseason.

NEWS: SMU transfer Samet Yiğitoğlu has committed to Indiana, Tolga Beritan and Sean Kennedy tell DraftExpress.



The 7'2, 22-year-old Turkish center was one of the most coveted big men in the portal after averaging 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 29 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/ISR1KpcpNP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 14, 2026

Samet Yigitoglu is the only player on SMU's roster this past season to publicly announce that he has transferred to another school. Indiana has been active in the transfer portal, and Yigitoglu is a big pickup by the Hoosiers this offseason.

NEWS: SMU’s Sam Walters plans to enter the transfer portal, source told @cbbcontent.



The 6-9 junior averaged 2.6 PPG in 9.3 MPG. Previously played for Alabama and Michigan. pic.twitter.com/IMVJcujA26 — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 2, 2026

Sam Walters had previously played at Alabama and Michigan, and he is looking to play for his fourth school after playing limited minutes for the Mustangs this past season.

NEWS: Chance Puryear (SMU) plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @TheAthleticCBB



He played in 14 games this season pic.twitter.com/UCUuXa6s9F — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 7, 2026

Chance Puryear played in only 14 games this past season and it is not a surprise that he has entered the transfer portal to go to a school that can offer him more playing time for next season.

SMU also has two other players who have reportedly entered the transfer portal in Mitchell Holmes and BJ Davis-Ray. The total number of SMU players in the transfer portal appears to be five. Davis-Ray may be the only one of the five who can return to SMU, despite entering the transfer portal.

NEWS: SMU guard BJ Davis-Ray plans to enter the transfer portal while leaving open the option to return to SMU, source tells @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-6 freshman is a former four-star recruit who has spent one season at SMU.



Repped by @MomentousSP. pic.twitter.com/3yAWq2Ssgg — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 13, 2026

Here is a look at who SMU may add to their roster for next season.

Sources: SMU is hosting Colorado big man Bangot Dak for a visit today, @247SportsPortal is told



Dak averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season. pic.twitter.com/gthzGjKfaw — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 12, 2026

There are multiple Power Four conference teams committing, hosting, and offering Colorado big man Bangot Dak. Despite some reports that he might transfer to SMU, there is not a ton of faith that he will.

Transfer Portal Prediction🔮:



Bangot Dak —> SMU



Bangot is a 7’ F/C who previously played for Colorado and averaged 11.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, & 1.6 BPG in 32 Games this season.



Enfield is looking to secure one of his bigs for the 26-27 season. pic.twitter.com/7C8BsVfGs9 — SportsCastProductions (@SportsCastProd) April 14, 2026

Another possible addition for SMU via the transfer portal is Oregon State's Johan Munch, who has size at 6'11" and will be a junior, and he is originally from Denmark.

Oregon State transfer Johan Munch tells @LeagueRDY he's receiving interest from the following programs:



Florida

Purdue

Tennessee

Creighton

USC

UCLA

Arizona State

SMU

Clemson

Ole Miss

Cal

Florida State

South Carolina State



The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 7.9PPG, 5.1RPG and 1.0APG… https://t.co/hzH6JCKG2N pic.twitter.com/BZnLzRGYPS — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 9, 2026

Talented but underutilized Arizona power forward Dwayne Aristode may be a player that the Mustangs add through the transfer portal. He has a ton of potential but was limited to only 13 minutes a game as a freshman for the Wildcats this past season.

NEWS: Arizona's Dwayne Aristode will enter the transfer portal, THE·TEAM told DraftExpress.



The 6'8, 19-year-old Dutch wing averaged 3.8 points in 13 minutes as a freshman, shooting 46% from three.



Former top-30 recruit will draw heavy interest across the high major spectrum. pic.twitter.com/UVDGqwRGGP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 12, 2026

Here is who has committed to SMU via the transfer portal.

SMU added an experienced scorer via the transfer portal in guard Rowan Brumbaugh from Tulane. He was the leading scorer for the Green Wave last season, averaging over 19 points a game. Brumbaugh had 27 points in an overtime win over Boston College and 35 points in a win over Memphis in the American Conference tournament.

NEWS: Tulane transfer guard Rowan Brumbaugh has committed to SMU, he told @On3.



The 6-4 junior averaged 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season. Earned All-AAC Second Team honors.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/4EsvPlc1Q6 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 20, 2026

SMU faces a major roster rebuild as they seek to compete for ACC championships.

The SMU basketball roster is undergoing significant changes, with an upperclassmen-heavy lineup from the previous season leaving major statistical gaps to fill. The move to the ACC, dubbed the "Mustang Momentum," has elevated expectations—SMU is now targeting "ACC-caliber" talent capable of immediately competing with powerhouse programs like Duke and North Carolina. The transfer portal may allow the Mustangs to add some critical players. The goal of the program is to compete more in the ACC going into their third season as conference members.

Frontcourt rebuild is a top priority for the SMU coaching staff.

A primary concern is replacing 7'2" sophomore center Samet Yiğitoğlu, who transferred to Indiana. Filling his role as a true big man has become the coaching staff’s top priority as they look to anchor the frontcourt and maintain a strong interior presence.

Seeking veteran leadership is also a main objective this offseason.

Head Coach Andy Enfield is concentrating on recruiting veteran players, particularly juniors and seniors with high-major experience, in anticipation of a possible influx of incoming freshmen through the high school recruiting ranks. The Mustangs anticipate that adding seasoned players via the portal will provide leadership and stability, facilitating a smooth transition into ACC competition.

Financial backing may power and fuel SMU’s portal strategy.

The robust financial infrastructure closely links SMU's success in the 2026 transfer portal. The recently launched "Boulevard Society" was established in February of this year, and it has raised an impressive $50 million from just eight donors, with the funds dedicated to recruiting and retaining student-athletes. Leveraging its prime Dallas location and a substantial NIL donor base, SMU is positioning itself as a serious contender for top-tier transfers who might otherwise be drawn to traditional blue-blood programs.

More on SMU Mustangs on SI

Stay up-to-date with the Mustangs by bookmarking SMU On SI.