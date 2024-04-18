Mustangs Waste No Time Offering Arkansas Offensive Lineman in Transfer Portal
DALLAS — Former Arkansas offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee has been all over the place since the end of the season about his future, but now he's got multiple offers to keep playing, including one from SMU on Tuesday, according to reports.
He's been with the Razorbacks the past two seasons, but was still developing. He redshirted in his first year before his redshirt freshman season this past season. In 2023, he appeared in every game for the Razorbacks, including eight starts. For his efforts, he earned a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team.
The Ponies made an in-home visit with Chamblee on Tuesday, and he’s also visiting UCLA on April 17th and Kansas State on April 20th. Maryland and Kansas State offered as well, according to Chamblee's X account.
Earlier this month, it was learned Chamblee was no longer part of Arkansas’ program. The original report suggested he had “lost the love for the game” but would not be transferring as he planned to continue his life as a student in Fayetteville. Apparently he found that 'feeling to play again' quickly.
Chamblee played high school football in Maumelle, Arkansas. He was a three-star prospect there as the No. 336 overall recruit and No. 2 player in the state in 2022, according to the On3 Industry ranking. He rated as the No. 16 OT in the class and the No. 2 player in the state behind only WR Isaiah Sategna.
Andrew Chamblee played 405 snaps, the sixth most on the Razorbacks’ offensive line. He had a 40.9 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and a 55.9 run-blocking grade.
SMU lost four players to the portal during the winter window, including offensive tackle Marcus Bryant. Adding Chamblee would fill a position of need for the Mustangs.
PONY EXPRESS:
• SMU sets new record for season ticket sales at Ford Stadium before move to ACC
• Lawsuit seeking over $10 million filed against Rasheed Rice and Teddy Knox
• Former Mustang Bryson DeChambeau finishes Masters in sixth place