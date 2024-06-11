U.S. Open Power Rankings Based on Betting Odds: 10 Best Golfers to Bet at Pinehurst
All eyes in the golf world will be focused on Pinehurst this week for the U.S. Open.
I've already given you my top three outright bets in my full betting preview, but we're going to go a little deeper here. In this article, I'm going to break down the top 10 golfers to win this week, based on a mixture of betting odds and my personal opinion. Sure, Rory McIlroy is third on the odds list, but does he actually have the third-best chance to win this week? That's what I aim to answer.
Let's get into it.
U.S. Open Power Rankings
10. Viktor Hovland +2000
Viktor Hovland has found his form and his ball striking numbers have been phenomenal of late. Unfortunately, his play around the greens is still abysmal, losing strokes in that area in eight of his last nine starts. Until his fixes his chipping, he's not going to win a major, especially at a venue like Pinehurst.
9. Cameron Smith +4500
Cameron Smith could be flying under the radar heading into this week. He struggled in the final round at LIV Houston and a T63 finish at the PGA Championship wasn't memorable, but he has the short game and scrambling ability to save par at times where others would fail. If his ball striking gets hot, he could find himself in contention on the weekend.
8. Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Hideki Matsuyama is one of my picks to win this week. He was a popular choice heading into the Masters but struggled that week and then followed it up with a bad outing at the PGA Championship as well. Fortunately, he found his form at last week's Memorial and leads the PGA Tour in strokes-gained around the green. He may be the best value bet on the board.
7. Ludvig Aberg +2200
Ludvig Aberg has all the tools to win a major and it seems to be a matter of "when" moreso than a matter of "if." A nagging knee injury could cause some concern this week, but a T5 finish at last week's Memorial Tournament should be promising.
6. Brooks Koepka +2000
No golf fan should be counting Brooks Koepka out at a major championship. He may not have the form heading into this week that he's had in past majors, but the 2023 PGA champion is always a threat to contend at a big-time event.
5. Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Bryson DeChambeau has proven this year that he can still contend at majors and his driving distance is going to give him a significant advantage on the field at Pinehurst this week. Can he contend in a third straight major?
4. Rory McIlroy +1100
If every golfer competing this event brings their "A+ game" for all four rounds, Rory McIlroy would win his first major since 2014. Unfortunately, he can't seem to perform all four rounds and I expect more of the same from him at Pinehurst. You can't deny his talent, but consistency and mental fortitude is a glaring issue.
3. Collin Morikawa +1600
Collin Morikawa has been flirting with returning to the winner's circle, having finished inside the top five in four of his last seven starts including a T3 finish at the Masters and a T4 finish at the PGA Championship. He needs to find a way to elevate his game on Sundays.
2. Xander Schauffele +1000
Xander Schauffele has been the clear second-best golfer on the planet this year. The U.S. Open has also been historically his best major. He's never finished worse than T14 at this event and has already posted three top-five finishes. Don't be shocked if he wins back-to-back majors.
1. Scottie Scheffler +300
Anyone who doesn't have Scottie Scheffler leading their power rankings this week is flat-out wrong. He's objectively the best golfer in the world. There's a reason no golfer has had shorter odds to win a major since Tiger Woods was in his prime.
