ICYMI: South Carolina Lands A 2026 In-State Offensive Lineman
South Carolina's football program is eyeballing some offensive linemen that are currently in the transfer portal, but as the past two recruiting cycles have indicated, Shane Beamer and his staff understand the importance of building that position group through high school recruiting, especially when you have a run of quality prospects in your backyard. That run is continuing in the 2026 class with South Pointe Product Anthony Baxter, whose residence of Rock Hill, SC, has become known to many as 'Football City, USA' for the college-level talent that hails from the area.
Many school legends, like Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore, and DeVonte Holloman, have chosen to stay home and play for the Gamecocks, and Baxter made that same decision on Saturday, committing to South Carolina.
Baxter is rated 48th-best offensive lineman and 534th-best overall player nationally and the 9th-best prospect in South Carolina for the 2026 recruiting cycle. He also holds offers from Penn State, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Duke, and Charlotte, according to his On3 Sports Recruiting profile.
