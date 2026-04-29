South Carolina Lands Among Top Five For 2027 Safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey

Recruiting is heating up in Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been named among the top choices for several prospects in the 2027 class. This week is no different as safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey includes South Carolina among his top five teams heading into the summer.

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is a four-star safety from Prattville High School in Prattville, Alabama. The 6-foot-2 and 195 pounder is the number six player in the state of Alabama and a top ten safety overall in the class.

South Carolina is included along with Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Auburn in Aparicio-Bailey's top five. He recently spent time with the Gamecocks on April 10.

Had an awesome time in Columbia the past couple of days!! Definitely felt the love #Gococks🐓🐓 pic.twitter.com/7GJHYXhLZ8 — Jayden Aparicio-Bailey (@Jaayy3_) April 11, 2026

2027 Class Heating Up

On Monday, new offensive line coach Randy Clements picked up his first commitment as a member of the Gamecocks coaching staff. 2027 interior offensive lineman Will Endicott announced his commitment to South Carolina over Oklahoma State, Kansas, SMU, and others. Endicott is a 6-foot-4 and 285 pounder from Prosper, Texas.

Two other prospects listed the Gamecocks in their top five in the last couple weeks. South Carolina is trying their best to land four-star running backs David "Tre" Segarra and Brayden Tyson in this class.

So far the 2027 class includes qaurterback Jerry Meyer III, safety Jernard Albright, and Endicott.