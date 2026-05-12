2027 Four-Star WR Javien Robinson Lists South Carolina Among Top Three Finalists

South Carolina has been on a tear in the recruiting world for the last two weeks. Will that trend continue as two more commits are set to come off the board on Tuesday?

2027 four-star wide receiver Javien Robinson has a final three schools that includes South Carolina, Rutgers, and Syracuse. The multi-sport athlete still has official visits on the docket for each school over the next month. He will visit with Rutgers on May 29, South Carolina on Jun 5, and Syracuse on June 12.

Robinson is a top 60 wide receiver in the class and rated as a top 20 player in the state of Pennsylvania. At 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds and a star on the track as well, Robinson brings great size and impressive speed to the next level.

Gabe Brooks, 247Sports Scouting Assistant, had this to say about the recruit from McKeesport High School:

Explosive athlete who could play receiver or defensive back at the next level.

Big-framed athlete pushing 6-foot-2 with above average length

Above average top-end speed, but particularly impressive initial acceleration.

The wide receiver room is in a much better spot coming into 2026 than it was heading into last season. However with players like Nyck Harbor likely leaving following this season, a player like Robinson could be a great addition to wide receiver coach Mike Furrey's room.

Robinson is an exciting athlete who may be able to contribute at multiple spots for the Gamecocks during his time in the garnet and black. In this video, you can watch Robinson not only break away from defenders, but also make plays as a corner. He possesses great initial acceleration and tracks the ball well in the air.

Recruiting Update

NEWS: 4-star WR/ATH Javien Robinson of McKeesport (Pa.) is down to Rutgers, South Carolina and Syracuse.



He will announce his decision on Tuesday.



“If you know where you’re going, let’s just get it done,” Robinson said.



Read: https://t.co/SkIkK9cvWD pic.twitter.com/jxub3t7oJ4 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 12, 2026

Robinson isn't the only target coming off the board on Tuesday. Woodruff High School tailback Aiden Gibson will announce his commitment live at 7:00 pm (ET) on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. Gibson will choose from a group of finalists that includes the Gamecocks, Penn State, Rutgers, North Carolina, and Louisville.

At 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, Gibson brings ideal size to the position and isn't afraid to lower his shoulder. South Carolina has not added a running back commit out of high school in each of the last two recruiting cycles. Landing multiple in this class may be paramount in securing that position for the long term.

South Carolina Gamecocks on SI will have live updates throughout the day following the commitments of Robinson and Gibson.