2027 IOL Jaxson Elston Commits to South Carolina on Mother's Day

Recruiting in Columbia, South Carolina, has been on fire as of late and the train doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. The 2027 class got a little bigger on Sunday following the commitment of 2027 interior offensive lineman Jaxson Elston.

Elston is a 6-foot-4 and 325 pound offensive lineman from Oxford High School out of Oxford, Alabama. He chose the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech and Arkansas.

This is the second offensive lineman to commit to South Carolina in the class. Elston has the ability to play inside and outside at the next level. Will Endicott is the other OL commit and will likely play at guard should he find the field in the future.

In two weeks, Shane Beamer and his staff have added several pieces to their 2027 class. After holding the last place in the conference rankings, the Gamecocks have jumped to 11 and the 33rd overall class in the country. The team jumped from just two commits to seven in that short time frame.

Class Update

Seventy-First’s John Archer blocks a pass from Cape Fear’s Geronimo Sanchez during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at Seventy-First High School. | Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Below is a quick recap of South Carolina's 2027 class:

John Archer is the highest rated commit in the class so far. He projects as a disruptive player when he gets to college with the ability to anchor a potential "College Football Playoff contender." He stands 6-foot-4 and over 300 pounds. For a defense that struggled to stop the run in 2025, Archer could make an impact early on in his Gamecocks career.

Jernard Alrbright has been the longest committed player of the class after choosing the Gamecocks on Christmas Day 2025. The 6-foot-2 and 205 pound defender is a three-star prospect out of Effingham County in Springfield, Georgia. Albright isn't afraid to get physical as he plays both the run and pass well.

The Gamecocks have had success developing safeties under Clayton White and Torrian Gray. Nick Emmanwori is the best example who developed into a second round pick and played a key role as a rookie in the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl run.

Shane Beamer and his staff have typically gone a run during the summer months. They are in the running for several talented players such as four-star running backs David "Tre" Segarra and Brayden Tyson, four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, and four-star edge rusher James Pace III, who all listed South Carolina among their top five schools.