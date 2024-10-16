Gamecock Digest

A'ja Wilson Named to All-WNBA First Team

Alex Joyce

Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after missing a jump shot in the fourth quarter during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A'ja Wilson continues to add to her impressive resume with yet another All-WNBA First Team selection, this time unanimously. This marks the fifth time in Wilson's career that she's made an All-WNBA team.

Wilson is fresh off setting the WNBA single season scoring record and a semi-final appearance in the WNBA playoffs. She is one of two players this year to be a unanimous pick, alongisde Lynx's Napheesa Collier.

All first team selections made $10,300, with all second team selections making $5,150. Here's how the rest of the selections went down.

All-WNBA First Team
Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx
A'Ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces
Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever
Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun

All-WNBA Second Team
Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty
Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury
Nneka Ogwumike - Seattle Storm
Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings
Jonquel Jones - New York Liberty

