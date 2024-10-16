A'ja Wilson Named to All-WNBA First Team
A'ja Wilson continues to add to her impressive resume with yet another All-WNBA First Team selection, this time unanimously. This marks the fifth time in Wilson's career that she's made an All-WNBA team.
Wilson is fresh off setting the WNBA single season scoring record and a semi-final appearance in the WNBA playoffs. She is one of two players this year to be a unanimous pick, alongisde Lynx's Napheesa Collier.
All first team selections made $10,300, with all second team selections making $5,150. Here's how the rest of the selections went down.
All-WNBA First Team
Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx
A'Ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces
Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever
Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun
All-WNBA Second Team
Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty
Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury
Nneka Ogwumike - Seattle Storm
Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings
Jonquel Jones - New York Liberty
