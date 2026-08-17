AP Poll Released; South Carolina Gamecocks Fail to Make Initial Top 25

After beginning last season in the top 20 of the Associated Press top 25, South Carolina finds themselves on the outside looking in for 2026. This year's AP poll lists nine SEC teams ahead of the Gamecocks to start the year.

Following a disappointing 2025 season, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have work to do if they want to be ranked among the nation's top 25 teams. The schedule is tough for South Carolina this season. They are set to play No. 13 Alabama, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 8 Texas A&M, and No. 3 Georgia. Two of those five games will be on the road, Alabama and Oklahoma.

South Carolina features two stars in quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge Dylan Stewart to go along with Nyck Harbor and a veteran laden roster. The offense got a face lift this offseason with the additions of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles (TCU), running backs coach and assistant head coach - offense Stan Drayton (Penn State), and offensive line coach Randy Clements (TCU). Clements helped overhaul an offensive line room is desperate need of change from last year.

Defensively, Clayton White returns for another season with the Gamecocks. White's defense have been good in the secondary for back to back seasons and return experienced players once again in 2026. If the team can improve on stopping the run this year, South Carolina can be one of the better units in the conference.

AP Poll Top 25

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during football training camp inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Below is a full look at the AP's top 25 teams. The SEC leads the way among conferences with nine teams overall, including half of the selections in the top 10.

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Alabama

14. BYU

15. USC

16. Michigan

17. Washington

18. Penn State

19. SMU

20. Tennessee

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Houston

24. Louisville

25. Missouri

Five teams received first place votes, with Ohio State (40) taking the cake. Number seven Miami (1), number six Indiana (8) - last season's national champion, number four Notre Dame (6), and number two Oregon (14) all had first place votes. The Buckeyes lost key players on both sides of the ball this past season, but are set to return two of the best at their respective positions. Quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith create one of the best QB-WR combos in the country.

Per the AP's website, The Top 25 voters are more than 60 journalists covering college football for AP members and other news organizations. They’re urged to base their votes on head-to-head results, not reputation, preseason speculation or regional bias.