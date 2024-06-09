From Walk-On to Scholar: South Carolina Elevates Austin Herro,to Scholarship Status
Rising redshirt freshman Austin Herro, hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has achieved a significant milestone in his basketball journey—he’s been awarded a scholarship for the South Carolina basketball team. This decision fills the final roster spot, once anticipated to be occupied by 6’11” center Jamie Vinson from the esteemed Oak Hill Academy. Vinson, after official visits to both South Carolina and Kentucky, eventually chose to remain in his hometown of Austin, Texas, leaving the Gamecocks and Wildcats to explore alternative options.
Following this turn of events, speculation arose among fans regarding the actions Lamont Paris and his basketball staff would take to address the vacancy or whether they would defer it to the next recruitment cycle. However, on Sunday morning, June 9th, it was revealed that Austin Herro, the younger brother of NBA star Tyler Herro, would transition from being a walk-on point guard to securing a scholarship as a guard for the Gamecocks in the upcoming season.
Herro's journey to scholarship status is a testament to his dedication and talent. Initially joining the team as a walk-on, he showcased his skills and commitment, earning the recognition he rightfully deserves. His high school performance, averaging an impressive 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, resulted in only one offer from Cal Poly. However, Herro’s connection with Coach Lamont, forged during his brother Tyler's recruitment at Wisconsin (later opting for Kentucky), played a pivotal role in his journey to South Carolina.
Looking ahead, the Gamecocks basketball roster for the upcoming season presents a formidable lineup:
- PG: Jamarii Thomas
- SG: Cam Scott
- SF: Myles Stute
- PF: Collin Murray-Boyles
- C: Nick Pringle
- PG: Jacobi Wright
- C: Jordan Butler
- SG: Zachary Davis
- PG: Morris Ugusuk
- PG: Austin Herro
- PF: Okku Federiko
- PWO PG: Eli Sparkman
- PWO PG: Danny Grajzl
- PWO SF: Lance Piper
- PWO SG: Weston Coggeshall
Furthermore, the Gamecocks have secured promising commitments for their 2025 basketball program, including:
- Four-Star PG: Eli Ellis
- Four-Star PF: EJ Walker
- Three-star PF: Hayden Assemian
