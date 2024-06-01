Get to Know Your Opponent: NC State Wolfpack vs South Carolina Gamecocks
The (37-23) South Carolina Gamecocks are set to play game two of the winner's bracket against the (34-20) NC State Wolfpack tonight at 6:00 pm.
A rematch of last year's Columbia Regional game two, that saw the Gamecocks win 6-3 in their pursuit of becoming region champions.
This year the Wolfpack is looking to stay undefeated in regional play and play spoiler to the Gamecocks hopes of back to back region championships.
Offense hasn't been the strong suit for NC State this season, however they've been more impressive as of late. In their last 4 games, which includes conference tournament play, the Wolfpack offense has averaged 9.5 runs per game.
Nationally, NC State ranks 114th in batting average (.285), 150th in hits (522), 62nd in home runs (84), and 234th in stolen bases (40). Infielders Alec Makarewicz and Garrett Pennington present the biggest dangers for NC State. Makarewicz also leads the team in home runs with 19.
Right hander Sam Highfill took the mound yesterday against the Bryant Bulldogs. Highfill went 6IP, giving up two runs and four strikeouts. An impressive performance that allowed NC State to save their best for the next two games.
The Wolfpack could potentially go with two freshmen tonight in right hander Jacob Dudan (3.60 ERA) or left hander Ryan Marohn (4.15 ERA) to start game two. Dudan leads the Wolfpack in opposing team batting average (.205)
For game coverage, stay up to date with Gamecocks Digest.
