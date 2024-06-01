Gamecock Digest

Yardcocks Set for Round Two Showdown with NC State Today

After a strong first-round performance, the Yardcocks are ready to challenge NC State in a highly anticipated matchup today.

Fisher Brewer

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks utility Ethan Petry (20) greets catcher Cole Messina (19) after both scored on a single by infielder Parker Noland (11) during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Tonight at 6 PM, the 36-33 Gamecocks will face off against the 33-20 North Carolina State Wolfpack in the MCWS Raleigh Regional. This game is a highly anticipated rematch from last year’s regional play and comes just a day after the Gamecocks pulled off a stunning comeback victory against James Madison, having trailed the entire game.

The winner of this NC State game will secure a key advantage for the rest of the regional competition. The losing team will face the winner of the elimination game between James Madison and the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks will rely heavily on the bat of Cole Messina tonight. Messina has had an incredible start in regional play, and is considered one of the best hitters in the country. In addition to their strong offense, the Gamecocks will need to maintain their exceptional defense to secure a win against a tough Wolfpack team.

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack pitcher Sam HIghfill (17) celebrates with catcher Jacob Cozart (14) after closing out the top of the third inning against the Duke Blue Devils during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
NC State, coming off a solid season, will look to leverage their depth and pitching prowess to challenge the Gamecocks. The Wolfpack’s balanced lineup and strategic play have been key factors in their successful run this year. Both teams understand the stakes of this matchup and are prepared for a competitive showdown.

