How to Watch LSU Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks
Everything you need to know on how to watch the LSU Tigers take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing to host their final conference series of the season before the SEC tournament rolls around. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, it's against the top ranked LSU Tigers.
Ashton Crowther (R-So. LHP) will be getting the start in game one. He has a 2-2 record, a 4.13 ERA, in 32.2 IP and 7 BB with 24 SO. The Tigers have not yet announced who their starter will be.
LSU has a 44-32-1 series advantage on Carolina heading into Thursday’s game. SOuth Carolina is 14-18 against LSU in Columbia. The two teams met in the SEC Tournament twice last season. LSU won a pair of one-run games. Cole Messina had six RBI in the 11-10 game on May 23.
SCOUTING LSU
- The Tigers won 2-of-3 games against Arkansas this past weekend, winning Friday’s game 5-4 in 10 innings and Saturday’s contest 13-3 in seven frames.
- Freshman Derek Curiel is hitting .352 with 15 doubles and 44 RBI while Jared Jones has 16 home runs.
- Former Gamecock Michael Braswell III has played in 49 games and has 14 RBI.
- On the mound, Anthony Eyanson is 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 74.1 innings pitched.
- Jay Johnson is in his fourth season at LSU. He guided the Tigers to the 2023 national championship.
How to Watch LSU vs South Carolina:
• GameDay: Thursday, May 15th
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Founders Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network
