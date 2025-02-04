MLB The Show 25 Introduces College Teams, Including South Carolina, in Groundbreaking Road to The Show Mode
For the first time in MLB The Show history, players will be able to start their baseball careers at the high school level and take their talents to select college programs before advancing to the major leagues. This long-awaited addition to MLB The Show 25 brings college baseball into the game in a way never seen before, allowing players to experience a more immersive and dynamic Road to The Show journey.
Among the programs featured in this new mode are some of the biggest names in college baseball, including South Carolina, LSU, TCU, Cal State Fullerton, Texas, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee. These teams represent a mix of historical powerhouses and recent contenders, adding another layer of realism and excitement for fans of the sport.
For Gamecock fans, this is a monumental inclusion, as South Carolina has long been one of the premier programs in college baseball. The ability to play as the Gamecocks in MLB The Show 25 is a nod to the program’s rich history, including back-to-back national championships in 2010 and 2011. Players will have the opportunity to wear the garnet and black and represent the Gamecocks on their journey to the major leagues—all within the game’s new system.
This marks a major step forward for MLB The Show, which has traditionally focused on professional baseball without incorporating the college ranks. While EA Sports’ College Baseball franchise dominated the early 2000s, no major baseball video game has included real NCAA teams in over a decade. With MLB The Show 25 breaking that barrier, it could pave the way for even more college integration in future editions.
The addition of college baseball, along with the use of metal bats, adds a unique twist to the gameplay. Fans who have followed the sport know that the ping of a metal bat sounds vastly different from the crack of a wooden bat, making for a distinct playing experience that mirrors real-life college ball.
As more details emerge about MLB The Show 25, Gamecock fans and college baseball enthusiasts alike will be eager to see how deep the college experience runs in the game. For now, one thing is certain—South Carolina baseball is back in the video game world, and fans will finally get to take their Road to The Show journey through Columbia.
