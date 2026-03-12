Vinnie Pasquantino's Three Home Runs Sounded Magnificent on the Italian Broadcast

Italy continued to be the biggest surprise of the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night as they easily dispatched Mexico, 9-1, to post a perfect 4-0 record in pool play and provide a lifeline to Team USA.

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had a night to remember as the first baseman, who plies his trade for the Kansas City Royals, blasted three solo home runs into the Houston skies.

The power surge was well worth waiting for as Pasquantino entered Wednesday's game 0-for-12 in the WBC, where he serves as Italy's cleanup hitter.

The international stage provided the opportunity for a unique soundtrack with the Italian broadcasters taking center stage.

Below are the three home run calls that delighted fans of team Italy—or Pasquantino—from the Midwest to Florence.

TRE FUORICAMPO!



Listen to the Italian broadcast of Vinnie Pasquantino’s historic night 🇮🇹



📹: @SkySports pic.twitter.com/YFU8NPh860 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 12, 2026

Special kudos to the analyst for getting right in there and providing the foley artist work as these things flew out of the ballpark. On two of the three the voices teamed up to create a unique sound. The third is definitely the best as someone is clearly auditioning to become an honorary member of the boom Costco boom guys.

Up next for Italy is a matinee affair against Puerto Rico on Saturday with a spot in the semifinals on the line. If Pasquantino's bat stays hot there will be more chances to hear joyous calls like this and a good chance Italy will enjoy its deepest run in their team's tournament history.

