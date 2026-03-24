Paul Mainieri Says the South Carolina Gamecocks Got 'Very Impatient'

Paul Mainieri speaks out on his time with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Last week, it was announced that the South Carolina Gamecocks had parted ways with head baseball coach Paul Manieri. The former Gamecocks head coach has since spoken out about his time with the program.

“The people here just got very impatient. I’m not talking necessarily even about the athletic director. He was great,” Mainieri said in an interview with Nola.com. “But I think (the people) above him, and I think the fans and the media, everybody here was pretty impatient. And so, I just felt like it was time, you know? So when (Donati) and I talked about it, we both kind of agreed that, let’s see if maybe if I step aside, it’ll give a little jolt of new energy to the team.”

Mainieri went on to say that his time in Columbia won't ruin how he feels about his career.

“I’m not going to let one little 80-game era ruin my feelings about my career,” Mainieri said. “And I hope other people don’t look at it that way either.”

The program has since announced Monte Lee as the interim head coach for the remainder of the college baseball season.

Why Paul Mainieri Didn't Work With the South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina baseball coach Paul Mainieri | SEC

Mainieri was brought on as the Gamecocks' head coach prior to the 2024 season, and was expected to elevate the team to a new level. His previous stints with the LSU, Notre Dame, and Air Force had all been extremely fortuitous, and Mainieri's prestige was a massive win for the program.

When arriving in Columbia prior to the 2025 season, Mainieri spoke about getting this team back to tournament and Omaha contention. However through nearly a season and a half, that goal does not appear to be attainable, at least in 2026.

Unfortunately, his time in Columbia has not met expectations, which is likely what has resulted in his termination and the overall disappointment of Carolina's previous two seasons.

The Gamecocks have begun the season with a middling 12-11 record and are currently winless in conference play through four games. The team is also currently on a six-game losing streak and has been outscored 46-17 in the last three games.

Carolina's poor showing on the diamond has not been for a lack of heart or effort, however. The Gamecocks' staff has remained adamant that despite a lack of results, the team was attempting its best through the rough stretch.