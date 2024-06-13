What did Paul Mainieri Say at the Introductory Press Conference
The University of South Carolina held an introductory press conference today for new baseball head coach, Paul Mainieri.
Mainieri opens his press conference by telling everyone his beliefs on building a program. He says his profession is about the helping young men on his team. Do that and results will follow.
"It's always about the development of the young person," Gamecocks Baseball Head Coach, Paul Mainieri, says. "Now if we do a good enough job recruiting talent, and we coach them the right way on the field, and we have that attitude of helping them develop, I just feel that the winning will take care of itself."
Being a part of a "winning tradition" was a driving factor. The whole university plays a part in that.
"I am so excited about being here and doing this job," Mainieri says. "I'm so excited about being a part of the Carolina history, tradition, and the winning tradition." Mentioning other coaches such as Dawn Staley, Shane Beamer, Lamont Paris, and Ashley Chastain, he says South Carolina is filled with "champions and people who want to do things the right way.
Asked how he plans to approach NIL and the transfer portal, Mainieri says he plans "to lean extremely hard on his coaching staff. "
Usually in coaching changes an overhaul is expected, however Mainieri believes this team is close. And with the transfer portal and current roster, he believes they can compete next year.
"I don't see why we can't compete for everything right out of the gate," Mainieri says. "I didn't come here to lose. I didn't come here to be mediocre. In my opinion, Carolina baseball represents excellence. I think we need to win now."
How can they win now? By doing these little things right and winning the close ones.
"You win a few one run games and you're having a great year," Mainieri said. "That's the key; you have to win the close ones. And the only way to win the close ones is with clutch hitting, poise on the mound and on defense late in the game, and a belief that you're going to finish the game off."
Mainieri has been able to win a lot of those games in his career. Now he brings his championship pedigree to Columbia in hopes of securing another College World Series title.
