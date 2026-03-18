Early Season Struggles Raises Questions About Paul Mainieri and South Carolina Baseball

After dropping Tuesday night's game to the Charlotte 49ers, Carolina baseball is now staring at a five game losing streak with a three game series against a top five Arkansas team on deck beginning Friday. At 12-10 on the year, things are looking bleak in Columbia and questions are being asked about the future of the team going forward.

Starting with what happened last night. Charlotte came into the game riding a three game winning streak over South Carolina, however the two teams haven't met since 2023. Freshman Will Craddock got the game started in the scoring department with a three run blast in the bottom of the third. They would end that inning up 4-0 before the 49ers came storming back.

A big fifth inning from Charlotte really blew this game wide open. Down 5-2 entering the inning, the 49ers exploded for seven runs to jump out to a 9-5 lead and ultimately held on to that through the end. As a team, Charlotte finished 9-35 at the plate for a .257 average and added eight RBIs.

This loss on Tuesday stretches South Carolina's current losing streak to five games with a three game series against Arkansas coming up. The schedule doesn't lighten up from there as North Carolina is the midweek matchup and then a road trip to Athens to take on Georgia is the next SEC series.

Heading in the Wrong Direction

South Carolina Gamecocks Atheltics

When arriving in Columbia prior to the 2025 season, Paul Mainieri spoke about getting this team back to tournament and Ohama contention. However through nearly a season and a half, that goal does not appear to be attainable, at least in 2026.

There is talent on the roster with players like Will Craddock, KJ Scobey, Tyler Bak, and more playing well at times this season. The roster as a whole has yet to gel and become the consistent competitor that Carolina baseball was known for in the past.

At nearly the half way mark of the season, things need to turn around in a big way or the Gamecocks could be facing another disappointing year for the second season in a row.