Gamecocks And Other SEC Schools Well Represented During MLB Opening Day

South Carolina and the rest of the SEC schools are well represented in the MLB as the season kicks off.

The SEC announced 143 former players have found a home in the MLB with each SEC school being represented.

LSU and Vanderbilt lead the way with nine players each on MLB rosters and the Gamecocks aren’t far behind with seven.

This comes after a historic MLB draft in which three of the first five picks came from an SEC school.

South Carolina’s Carmen Mlodzinski was selected 31 overall and become the highest picked Gamecock since 2017 when Clarke Schmidt was selected 16th by the New Yankees.

As the teams continue to hit the field this week for first time, here’s a few teams with former Gamecocks on the roster to keep in eye on.

-Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox

-Grayson Greiner, Detroit Tigers

-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals

-Justin Smoak, Milwaukee Brewers

-Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

-Tyler Webb, St. Louis Cardinals

-Taylor Widener, Arizona Diamondbacks